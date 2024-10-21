scriptAir Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Air Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level

AQI recorded at Shakurpur and the surrounding areas in the capital city was 346, categorized as ‘Very Poor,’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 10:32 am

Patrika Desk

New Delhi, October 21 (ANI): A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital with Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 349 at 8 am on Monday, categorized as ‘Very Poor.’

Breathing Difficulties for Residents

Kushal Chaudhary, a resident and college student, said he has been facing issues with breathing due to the rising pollution in the national capital. “I am a college student, and I have to leave for my college early in the morning. I have been facing difficulties in breathing because of the rising pollution. Firecrackers have been banned here, but despite that, yesterday on Karwa Chauth, there were so many crackers burnt. The government needs to step up and take control of the pollution.”

Alarming AQI Levels

AQI recorded at Shakurpur and the surrounding areas in the capital city was 346, categorized as ‘Very Poor,’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Surrounding areas near India Gate recorded an AQI of 309, also categorized as ‘Very Poor.’ AQI in Safdarjung was recorded as 307, categorized as ‘Very Poor.’

Toxic Foam in the Yamuna River

Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution levels in the river continued to rise. Environmentalist Vimlendu K Jha called the phenomenon an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi. “We have yet again seen the river Yamuna having a lot of froth floating on its surface… it is an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi… We have seen the sources of pollution which is primarily from Delhi. Of course, the Delhi government would like to blame this on other states. Indeed there are other states also that are responsible because Yamuna flows through these states, but the primary responsibility for Yamuna’s pollution is Delhi’s own pollution, the 17 drains that actually empty into Yamuna in Delhi,” Vimlendu K Jha told ANI.

Dangerous Effects of River Froth

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, said, “The effect of froth on the Yamuna River is dangerous. The frequent occurrence of froth is primarily due to the large amounts of surfactants from soap, detergents, and other pollutants in untreated wastewater flowing into the river.”

Impact of Pollution on Urban Areas

Studies have shown that the presence of water content and organic species in the liquid phase can enhance secondary organic aerosol (SOA) formation by increasing the partitioning of volatile organic compounds into the air. This process is especially significant in urban areas with heavy pollution, similar to the conditions in the Yamuna River.
(With ANI Inputs)

News / News Bulletin / Air Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

in 3 hours

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

Education News

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

in 5 hours

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

National News

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

in 2 hours

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 3 hours

Latest News Bulletin

BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

News Bulletin

BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

3 days ago

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

News Bulletin

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

4 days ago

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

News Bulletin

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

4 days ago

Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

News Bulletin

Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.