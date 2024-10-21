Air Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level

Alarming AQI Levels AQI recorded at Shakurpur and the surrounding areas in the capital city was 346, categorized as ‘Very Poor,’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Surrounding areas near India Gate recorded an AQI of 309, also categorized as ‘Very Poor.’ AQI in Safdarjung was recorded as 307, categorized as ‘Very Poor.’

Toxic Foam in the Yamuna River Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution levels in the river continued to rise. Environmentalist Vimlendu K Jha called the phenomenon an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi. “We have yet again seen the river Yamuna having a lot of froth floating on its surface… it is an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi… We have seen the sources of pollution which is primarily from Delhi. Of course, the Delhi government would like to blame this on other states. Indeed there are other states also that are responsible because Yamuna flows through these states, but the primary responsibility for Yamuna’s pollution is Delhi’s own pollution, the 17 drains that actually empty into Yamuna in Delhi,” Vimlendu K Jha told ANI.

Dangerous Effects of River Froth Earlier, speaking to ANI, Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, said, “The effect of froth on the Yamuna River is dangerous. The frequent occurrence of froth is primarily due to the large amounts of surfactants from soap, detergents, and other pollutants in untreated wastewater flowing into the river.”

Impact of Pollution on Urban Areas Studies have shown that the presence of water content and organic species in the liquid phase can enhance secondary organic aerosol (SOA) formation by increasing the partitioning of volatile organic compounds into the air. This process is especially significant in urban areas with heavy pollution, similar to the conditions in the Yamuna River.

(With ANI Inputs)