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News Bulletin

Amid Hormuz Tensions, US Targets Iran Oil Trade and Criticises China

The United States has imposed a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Chinese tankers carrying Iranian oil will not be allowed to pass through the strait, as Washington moves to intercept such shipments.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 15, 2026

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: ANI)

The United States has established a blockade on the world’s most important oil route. Chinese tankers carrying Iranian oil are now being targeted.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while speaking to journalists in Washington, made it clear that Chinese tankers will not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz carrying Iranian oil. He said that America will stop Chinese tankers taking Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

China alone buys more than 80 per cent of Iran’s oil

Bessent said that China can take oil, but not Iranian oil. It is noted that China alone buys more than 80 per cent of Iran’s oil.

Last year, China imported 1.4 million barrels of Iranian crude oil every day. For this reason, this American warning directly strikes at Beijing’s economy.

What other accusations did Bessent level against China?

Bessent also accused China of stockpiling oil and halting the export of certain essential goods. He described Beijing as an ‘unreliable global partner’. Bessent further stated that China has stopped exporting jet fuel and several other products to other Asian nations.

Questions over Trump’s visit to Beijing

Journalists asked Bessent whether this dispute could derail Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. In response, Bessent said that if the trip is postponed for any reason, it will be due only to logistics, not the Iran conflict. He said that dialogue is the most important element in this relationship and that stability has been maintained over the last few months.

Chinese tanker performed a U-turn

On the very first day of the blockade, the ‘Rich Starry’—a Chinese tanker laden with Iranian oil—performed a U-turn upon reaching the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz and headed back. The United States has clarified that ships not heading towards Iranian ports will be allowed to pass. However, many ship captains are still changing course due to the fear of Iranian attacks.

Appeal to observe a ceasefire

Meanwhile, China has appealed to all parties to observe a ceasefire and focus on dialogue. Beijing says that normal traffic in the Strait must be restored soon.

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Published on:

15 Apr 2026 09:04 am

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