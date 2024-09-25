The builder’s big feat: build a boundary wall by strangling the drain, SDM Ask Question

The builder, Praveen Kumar Bajaj ‘Pappu’, is developing a colony named Bajaj Enclave near Raptanala River in Khirhani. The land of the colony is adjacent to the river. Earlier, the builder had constructed a boundary wall at a distance from the river and beautified the ghats. A visarjan kund was built, and the city dwellers were given a clean place. However, after the river cleanliness campaign, the builder constructed a boundary wall, encroaching half of the Nala.

The administration has found that the builder has filled about 10 feet of the water flow area with soil and constructed a boundary wall. The natural flow of the river has been affected, and the land worth crores has been registered in the name of capitalists.

The documents have disappeared, and the land is not there The administration’s investigation has found that the land of Rapta drain has disappeared from the government documents. The land of Rapta drain which was worth crores, has been registered in the name of capitalists.

The situation worsened after the rain

The situation worsened after the rain, and the waterlogged on the roads. The connection of Katni to Badwara, Barhi, and around 50 villages was cut off for about five hours. A family was also stranded, and they were rescued.

Patrika had published a news report about the illegal construction of the natural drain and the problems that would arise in the future. After the news was published, the administration took action, and the SDM issued a notice to the builder.

The SDM has said that the investigation has found that the boundary wall has been constructed on the Nala, changing its natural shape. A notice has been issued to Praveen Kumar Bajaj, a resident of Rahul Bagh, seeking an answer. The administration will take action based on the answer received.



The land where the boundary wall has been constructed is my land. There is no government Nala or land there. I will respond to the notice. I hope this meets the expected criteria.