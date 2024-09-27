scriptThe amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

High levels of fluoride consumption can lead to calcium deficiency and skeletal fluorosis. Bones become very weak. Continuous consumption of nitrate-contaminated water can increase the risk of Blue Baby Syndrome in infants and stomach cancer in adults.

BangaloreSep 27, 2024 / 01:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Signs of groundwater contamination have been found in Chikkaballapur taluk. A recent study has revealed high levels of fluoride and nitrate in the samples. Experts say that people who consume such water may face various health problems, especially children.

Rural areas are more affected

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the permissible limits of nitrate and fluoride in drinking water are 45 mg/L and 1.5 mg/L, respectively. In Chikkaballapur urban areas, 2.43% of water samples had fluoride levels above the permissible limit. The impact was more pronounced in rural areas, where 15.17% of samples had fluoride levels above the limit. The average nitrate concentration in urban areas was 24.8 mg/L (within the range of 8-41 mg/L), while in rural areas, it was 27.35 mg/L (ranging from 0.8 mg/L to 252 mg/L).
Men and women in rural areas reported total risk index (TRI) values ranging from 0.157 to 6.506 and 0.185 to 7.689, respectively, while children reported values ranging from 0.212 to 8.796.

Calcium deficiency and skeletal fluorosis

According to Kiran D.A., Associate Practice and related author at IIHS, high levels of fluoride consumption can lead to calcium deficiency and skeletal fluorosis. Bones become very weak. Continuous consumption of nitrate-contaminated water can increase the risk of Blue Baby Syndrome in infants and stomach cancer in adults.

Intervention is necessary

Senior hydrologist Shashank Polur said that despite geological conditions, community-level defluoridation is necessary through Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants. RO plants are expensive. Solid policy-level interventions are needed to address both financial and water wastage issues.

News / News Bulletin / The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

in 2 hours

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

in 2 hours

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

in 2 hours

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

in 3 hours

Latest News Bulletin

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

News Bulletin

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

in 3 hours

Somewhere the roads are filled with water, and somewhere the pits are filled with gravel, the fear of accidents

News Bulletin

Somewhere the roads are filled with water, and somewhere the pits are filled with gravel, the fear of accidents

17 hours ago

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

News Bulletin

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

17 hours ago

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

Economy

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.