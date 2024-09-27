The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

Rural areas are more affected According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the permissible limits of nitrate and fluoride in drinking water are 45 mg/L and 1.5 mg/L, respectively. In Chikkaballapur urban areas, 2.43% of water samples had fluoride levels above the permissible limit. The impact was more pronounced in rural areas, where 15.17% of samples had fluoride levels above the limit. The average nitrate concentration in urban areas was 24.8 mg/L (within the range of 8-41 mg/L), while in rural areas, it was 27.35 mg/L (ranging from 0.8 mg/L to 252 mg/L).

Men and women in rural areas reported total risk index (TRI) values ranging from 0.157 to 6.506 and 0.185 to 7.689, respectively, while children reported values ranging from 0.212 to 8.796. Calcium deficiency and skeletal fluorosis According to Kiran D.A., Associate Practice and related author at IIHS, high levels of fluoride consumption can lead to calcium deficiency and skeletal fluorosis. Bones become very weak. Continuous consumption of nitrate-contaminated water can increase the risk of Blue Baby Syndrome in infants and stomach cancer in adults.