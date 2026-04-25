The message was clear: go out and hit — Virat Kohli speaks after crushing Gujarat Titans

BENGALURU — In the 34th match of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru performed excellently to defeat Gujarat Titans by five wickets. The hero of the victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was Virat Kohli, who scored a brilliant 81 runs off 44 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes during the run chase. Following the match, Kohli said the message for them was clear: go out and hit. He stated that his partnership with Devdutt Padikkal proved crucial in this contest.