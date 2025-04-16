scriptMadhya Pradesh: ₹1250 Message for 23rd Ladli Behna Instalment May Drop Anytime | ₹1250 Message for 23rd Ladli Behna Installment May Drop Anytime | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh: ₹1250 Message for 23rd Ladli Behna Instalment May Drop Anytime

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer ₹1552 crore 38 lakh, the 23rd instalment for April, to the accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiary women across the state with a single click.

BhopalApr 16, 2025 / 02:13 pm

Patrika Desk

CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav

Ladli Behna Yojana: Good news is on the horizon for the Ladli Bahna (Ladli Behna Scheme) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has departed for Mandla to transfer the scheme’s funds into the accounts of the beneficiary women. While in Mandla, the CM will also transfer social security pensions and cylinder refilling money to the beneficiaries’ accounts.
Before leaving for Mandla, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, speaking at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal to news agency ANI, said: “I am happy that today I am going to Mandla to deposit money into the accounts of my sisters…”. The CM further added that they are working for the betterment of every district in Madhya Pradesh.

Instalment Transfer to Women’s Accounts

During a programme in Mandla, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer ₹1552 crore 38 lakh, the 23rd instalment for April, to the accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiary women across the state with a single click. Under the scheme, ₹1250 is transferred to the account of each beneficiary woman every month.
Furthermore, the CM will transfer ₹340 crore to the accounts of 56.68 lakh social security pension beneficiaries. The Chief Minister will also send ₹57 crore for cylinder refilling to over 25 lakh women.

During the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP promised to increase the amount given under the Ladli Behna Yojana if they returned to power. After winning the elections, the Mohan Yadav government has started fulfilling its promise by sending money to the women’s accounts. So far, 22 instalments have been deposited into the women’s accounts. Today, the 23rd instalment is being disbursed.

