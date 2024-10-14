Meitei, Kuki, Naga leaders set for first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15

Aims of the discussions The discussions aim to find solutions to the enduring crisis and restore peace in the region. Meitei representatives attending According to sources, the participating Meitei MLAs and ministers include Thongam Biswajit, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radheyshyam, and Tongbram Robindro.

Kuki leaders in the talks The Kuki community will be represented by Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, and others. Naga participation Naga MLAs and ministers participating in the talks include Awangbow Newmai, L. Dikho, and Ram Muivah, sources said.