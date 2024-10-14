scriptMeitei, Kuki, Naga leaders set for first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15 | Latest News | Patrika News
Meitei, Kuki, Naga leaders set for first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15

The talks, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are expected to take place on Tuesday in the national capital.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 03:03 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Meitei and Kuki MLAs and representatives are set to meet on Tuesday with Naga MLAs and leaders for the first time since the violent crisis erupted on May 3, 2023, in Manipur.

First direct talks since the crisis

The talks, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are expected to take place on Tuesday in the national capital. The move marks the first direct discussions between Kuki and Meitei representatives, highlighting the Centre’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between the two fractured communities.

Aims of the discussions

The discussions aim to find solutions to the enduring crisis and restore peace in the region.

Meitei representatives attending

According to sources, the participating Meitei MLAs and ministers include Thongam Biswajit, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radheyshyam, and Tongbram Robindro.

Kuki leaders in the talks

The Kuki community will be represented by Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, and others.

Naga participation

Naga MLAs and ministers participating in the talks include Awangbow Newmai, L. Dikho, and Ram Muivah, sources said.

