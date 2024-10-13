Murder: Fled to Punjab After Shooting, Caught on Return

According to the police, on the night of October 9, Sukhram Jat had a dispute at a party in Bawadi, where he shot Genaram Jat, a history-sheeter from the village, in the temple. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The accused had fled from the spot. In this connection, Hemaram, the younger brother of the deceased, had filed a case of murder against Sukhram, his brother Budhram, Santosh, Lakshman, Mahendra, Manish, and others. The investigation is being done by the Circle Officer (Balesar).

After a search, the police arrested the main accused Sukhram Jat and his cousin brother Santosh Jat from Lunakarnsar area of Bikaner district. The accused are being interrogated. Both accused fled to Punjab, caught while returning The accused Sukhram and his brother Santosh had fled to Punjab after the incident. They had taken shelter in Bathinda. Meanwhile, the police called the family members to the police station and appealed for help in catching the accused. When the accused got to know, they decided to surrender and started returning from Bathinda to Jodhpur. They were caught by the police near Lunakarnsar.