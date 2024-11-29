script4 Foods That Are Beneficial Even in High Cholesterol | Latest News | Patrika News

4 Foods That Are Beneficial Even in High Cholesterol

Eggs are a rich source of several essential nutrients. Eggs contain high cholesterol, with approximately 200 mg of cholesterol per large egg.

JaipurNov 29, 2024 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Beneficial foods for high cholesterol

Beneficial foods for high cholesterol

If you consume high-cholesterol foods, it can increase the risk of heart attack. When you visit a doctor, they advise you to avoid high-cholesterol foods. But research suggests that some high-cholesterol foods can be beneficial for your health. Studies say that consuming these foods can reduce the risk of heart disease.
Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of several essential nutrients. Eggs contain high cholesterol, with approximately 200 mg of cholesterol per large egg. This is why many people avoid eating eggs. However, research has shown that egg cholesterol does not have a negative impact on the body. In fact, the cholesterol in eggs is beneficial for heart health. Eggs are rich in vitamins B, A, selenium, and other essential nutrients. Research suggests that eating 1-3 eggs per day is completely safe for health.
Yogurt consumption

Fatty yoghurt contains high cholesterol, but it is beneficial for our health. It is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin B, zinc, and potassium, making it an excellent food for overall health. Full-fat yoghurt helps control cholesterol and high blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Sardine consumption

Sardine fish is high in cholesterol, but it is rich in nutrients and protein. You can include it in various dishes. Approximately 90 grams of sardine contains 125 mg of cholesterol. It is an excellent source of calcium and protein, making it beneficial for overall health. It is rich in phosphorus, zinc, copper, magnesium, vitamin E, and iron, making it an excellent food for overall health.
Organ meat consumption

Organ meat rich in cholesterol is beneficial for heart, kidney, and liver health. Chicken heart is rich in antioxidants, providing our body with vitamin B12, iron, and zinc. It also contains high cholesterol. Approximately 50 grams of organ meat contains 95 mg of cholesterol.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified medical professional.

News / 4 Foods That Are Beneficial Even in High Cholesterol

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

in 4 hours

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

News

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

1 hour ago

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

1 hour ago

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

News

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.