4 Foods That Are Beneficial Even in High Cholesterol

Eggs Eggs are a rich source of several essential nutrients. Eggs contain high cholesterol, with approximately 200 mg of cholesterol per large egg. This is why many people avoid eating eggs. However, research has shown that egg cholesterol does not have a negative impact on the body. In fact, the cholesterol in eggs is beneficial for heart health. Eggs are rich in vitamins B, A, selenium, and other essential nutrients. Research suggests that eating 1-3 eggs per day is completely safe for health.

Yogurt consumption Fatty yoghurt contains high cholesterol, but it is beneficial for our health. It is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin B, zinc, and potassium, making it an excellent food for overall health. Full-fat yoghurt helps control cholesterol and high blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Sardine consumption Sardine fish is high in cholesterol, but it is rich in nutrients and protein. You can include it in various dishes. Approximately 90 grams of sardine contains 125 mg of cholesterol. It is an excellent source of calcium and protein, making it beneficial for overall health. It is rich in phosphorus, zinc, copper, magnesium, vitamin E, and iron, making it an excellent food for overall health.

Organ meat consumption Organ meat rich in cholesterol is beneficial for heart, kidney, and liver health. Chicken heart is rich in antioxidants, providing our body with vitamin B12, iron, and zinc. It also contains high cholesterol. Approximately 50 grams of organ meat contains 95 mg of cholesterol.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified medical professional.