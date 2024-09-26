Airtel users will no longer receive spam, the system will work like this as soon as a call or message arrives

scriptAirtel users will no longer receive spam, the system will work like this as soon as a call or message arrives | Latest News | Patrika News

Airtel Spam Call: Airtel’s AI tool is identifying 97% of spam calls.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 10:27 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Airtel launched an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to prevent spam calls and messages on Wednesday. Through this AI tool, users will be able to detect spam as soon as a call or message arrives. A few days ago, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ordered telecom companies to stop spam calls and messages. Airtel’s Managing Director and CEO, Gopal Vittal, said in an interview with IANS, “Through this AI tool, we can easily identify 99.5% of spam messages and 97% of spam calls.”

Working on AI model for over a year

He explained that our network receives 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily. Through this AI model, we can track every message and call in 2 milliseconds and identify 250 parameters to determine whether a call or message is spam. Vittal said that Airtel has been working on this AI model for almost a year. According to the information provided by Airtel, after introducing this AI tool, the word “spam” will appear on their dial pad whenever a user receives a spam call or message. This will make it easy for users to identify spam calls and messages.

Identifying 97% of spam calls

Vittal further said that providing information on the dial pad will make users more cautious, and the risk of fraud will also decrease. Currently, we can identify 97% of spam calls using this AI tool. Our goal is to cover the remaining 3% in the coming time. He also said that this service is free for all users and does not require any special application to be downloaded. Earlier, TRAI had ordered all telecom companies to block all unverified URLs or APKs from September 1, 2024, and later extended the deadline by a month.

