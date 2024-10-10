script‘Congress will get to the bottom of this’: Ashok Gehlot’s big statement on Haryana defeat | Latest News | Patrika News

‘Congress will get to the bottom of this’: Ashok Gehlot’s big statement on Haryana defeat

Ashok Gehlot has said that the results of the Haryana Assembly elections are being taken very seriously.

JaipurOct 10, 2024 / 07:48 pm

Patrika Desk

After the results of the Haryana Assembly elections, there is a stir in the Congress camp. Because the party’s top leadership, including all leaders, were confident that this time Congress would win in Haryana.
Even the exit polls had shown Congress ahead, but the election results have dashed all the hopes of Congress. Meanwhile, a review meeting was held in Delhi today, where the defeat was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, both of whom were appointed as observers for Haryana.

Serious Introspection – Gehlot

In fact, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader, said, “This defeat is being taken very seriously. Because the media and the people of Haryana were saying in one voice that the government would be formed by Congress. Despite this, the opposite happened. A serious discussion was held on this in today’s meeting. It is necessary to find out the reasons for this.”
He further said that a national party, which was supposed to win, has lost. What were the reasons for this? Ashok Gehlot said that there are doubts about EVMs and many other things in the minds of our workers and people. Yesterday, we met the Election Commission and asked them to remove our doubts. We have also given a written memorandum.

What came out of the Delhi meeting?

According to sources, in the first review meeting after the Haryana election defeat, it was decided that the Congress party would not accept the results of Haryana. The meeting concluded that all survey reports and ground reports had predicted Congress’s victory, yet the party lost. This will be discussed further. It was also said that the party’s rebels contesting as independents was a major reason for the defeat.

‘Rebels contesting as independents led to defeat’

In the review meeting, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken presented seat-wise data, explaining why the party lost on which seat. It was said that on about a dozen seats, the party lost due to its own rebels contesting as independents. The leadership has decided to form a fact-finding committee, which will talk to each candidate in the next few days and submit its report to the Congress President. After that, necessary action will be taken.

News / ‘Congress will get to the bottom of this’: Ashok Gehlot’s big statement on Haryana defeat

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

5 hours ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

2 hours ago

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

2 hours ago

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

world

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

1 hour ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.