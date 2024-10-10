‘Congress will get to the bottom of this’: Ashok Gehlot’s big statement on Haryana defeat

Even the exit polls had shown Congress ahead, but the election results have dashed all the hopes of Congress. Meanwhile, a review meeting was held in Delhi today, where the defeat was discussed. The meeting was attended by Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, both of whom were appointed as observers for Haryana.

Serious Introspection – Gehlot In fact, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader, said, “This defeat is being taken very seriously. Because the media and the people of Haryana were saying in one voice that the government would be formed by Congress. Despite this, the opposite happened. A serious discussion was held on this in today’s meeting. It is necessary to find out the reasons for this.”

He further said that a national party, which was supposed to win, has lost. What were the reasons for this? Ashok Gehlot said that there are doubts about EVMs and many other things in the minds of our workers and people. Yesterday, we met the Election Commission and asked them to remove our doubts. We have also given a written memorandum.

What came out of the Delhi meeting? According to sources, in the first review meeting after the Haryana election defeat, it was decided that the Congress party would not accept the results of Haryana. The meeting concluded that all survey reports and ground reports had predicted Congress’s victory, yet the party lost. This will be discussed further. It was also said that the party’s rebels contesting as independents was a major reason for the defeat.