Big Update from Germany, Government Buses to Run Soon in Madhya Pradesh

German investors will assist in reviving the public transport system.

BhopalNov 29, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

cm mohan yadav
A government public transport service will soon be launched in Madhya Pradesh with the collaboration of Germany. German investors will assist in reviving the public transport system. Buses will operate with the support of Germany’s Flix Travel-Tech Group. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav had discussions with Max Zeumer, CEO of Flix Travel-Tech Group, and their representatives in Germany on Thursday. The CM extended an invitation for them to visit Madhya Pradesh, and a delegation from the group will arrive in December.
Transportation Department’s Additional Secretary and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Manish Singh, will hold discussions with them. After that, a plan for operating buses will be chalked out with German investors. The group will also participate in the Global Investor Summit in February.

Patrika’s Public Campaign Making an Impact

Patrika had launched a public campaign, and after that, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the revival of the government’s public transportation service, which was shut down in 2005. Officials are discussing various proposals to start it again. A meeting with major bus operators from neighbouring states was held on November 20. As part of this, the CM has also held discussions with foreign investors. The CM is currently on a visit to Germany.

Features of the German Group

– Technologically advanced
– Equipped with modern technology, providing quality services.
– Operating in over 40 countries across Europe, America, and Asia. Has started 200 buses in Delhi.
– Its network connects 46 cities.

