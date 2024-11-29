Big Update from Germany, Government Buses to Run Soon in Madhya Pradesh

Transportation Department’s Additional Secretary and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Manish Singh, will hold discussions with them. After that, a plan for operating buses will be chalked out with German investors. The group will also participate in the Global Investor Summit in February.

Patrika’s Public Campaign Making an Impact Patrika had launched a public campaign, and after that, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the revival of the government’s public transportation service, which was shut down in 2005. Officials are discussing various proposals to start it again. A meeting with major bus operators from neighbouring states was held on November 20. As part of this, the CM has also held discussions with foreign investors. The CM is currently on a visit to Germany.