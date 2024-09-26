Height And Cancer: How Height Becomes The Cause Of Cancer, Scientists Issue Warning After Study

What does research say about cancer in tall people? Recently, the UK Million Women study investigated 17 types of cancer. The results of this study were astonishing, as it was found that 15 types of cancer were more common in people with greater height. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, tall people are more likely to get pancreatic, kidney, skin, prostate, ovarian, breast, and uterine cancer. Additionally, researchers found that for every 10-centimeter increase in height, the risk of getting cancer increases by 16%.

What is the cause of cancer in tall people? According to scientists, people with tall stature or good height have more cells. Having more cells increases the risk of damage to various organs, which can lead to cancer. When cells are damaged, they can become new cells, which can lead to cancer.

How can cancer be prevented? To reduce the risk of cancer, it is essential to exercise regularly. Ensure you adopt a healthy lifestyle, including yoga and meditation, to stay healthy. A diet rich in antioxidants and a balanced diet can help prevent cancer. Quitting smoking and drinking is also crucial.

