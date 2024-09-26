scriptHeight And Cancer: How Height Becomes The Cause Of Cancer, Scientists Issue Warning After Study | Latest News | Patrika News

Height And Cancer: How Height Becomes The Cause Of Cancer, Scientists Issue Warning After Study

Height And Cancer: Cancer is a serious disease that is seen worldwide. Often, when cancer is detected in its final stage, its treatment becomes difficult, and sometimes the patient dies due to lack of proper and timely treatment. Have you ever heard that tall people are more likely to get cancer?

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am

Patrika Desk

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer is a serious disease that is seen worldwide. Often, when cancer is detected in its final stage, cancer treatment becomes difficult, and sometimes the patient dies due to lack of proper and timely treatment. Have you ever heard that tall people are more likely to get cancer? The World Cancer Research Fund has recently released a study that shows the relationship between height and cancer. This study reveals that tall people are more likely to get various types of cancer.

What does research say about cancer in tall people?

Recently, the UK Million Women study investigated 17 types of cancer. The results of this study were astonishing, as it was found that 15 types of cancer were more common in people with greater height. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, tall people are more likely to get pancreatic, kidney, skin, prostate, ovarian, breast, and uterine cancer. Additionally, researchers found that for every 10-centimeter increase in height, the risk of getting cancer increases by 16%.

What is the cause of cancer in tall people?

According to scientists, people with tall stature or good height have more cells. Having more cells increases the risk of damage to various organs, which can lead to cancer. When cells are damaged, they can become new cells, which can lead to cancer.

How can cancer be prevented?

To reduce the risk of cancer, it is essential to exercise regularly. Ensure you adopt a healthy lifestyle, including yoga and meditation, to stay healthy. A diet rich in antioxidants and a balanced diet can help prevent cancer. Quitting smoking and drinking is also crucial.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies without consulting a qualified medical expert or doctor.

News / Height And Cancer: How Height Becomes The Cause Of Cancer, Scientists Issue Warning After Study

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.