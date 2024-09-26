This state is about to change the CM! Chief Minister says – I will remain in the post or not, the party high command will decide

scriptThis state is about to change the CM! Chief Minister says – I will remain in the post or not, the party high command will decide | Latest News | Patrika News

Karnataka: The chair of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in danger. Amidst the discussion of being removed from the post, CM Siddaramaiah has made a big claim.

Sep 26, 2024

Politics is unpredictable, and it’s difficult to say what will happen when. A leader may be holding the reins of power one moment, and a phone call can change everything the next. In this context, there is a discussion that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chair is in danger. Amidst the talk of being removed from the post, CM Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he would follow the decision of the party high command and MLAs. The Chief Minister said this in response to questions from journalists in his hometown, Mysuru.

I will remain in the post or not, the party’s high command will decide

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, former minister and senior leader R.V. Deshpande stated that if there is a change in leadership, he is ready to take on the role of Chief Minister. CM Siddaramaiah said, “Who will make the Chief Minister? In this regard, the party’s MLAs and high command will decide. I will follow whatever decision they take.”

I did not lie…

When journalists asked him how he looked fresh and energetic despite the BJP’s claim that he had become weak after the Muda issue, CM Siddaramaiah laughed and said, “The opposition has lied about this matter. If their lie is not proven, they will face difficulties. I did not lie, nor did I make any wrong statement, and nor did I make any mistake.”

