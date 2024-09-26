Voting before, the tension of the former chief minister increased, the leader of the alliance himself gave the challenge

scriptVoting before, the tension of the former chief minister increased, the leader of the alliance himself gave the challenge | Latest News | Patrika News

Jammu & Kashmir: In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, NC will contest 52 seats and Congress will contest 31 seats.

Sep 26, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Congress president has threatened the party on Tuesday. He said that if the party does not make him a candidate, he will contest as an independent candidate against National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah. Omar Abdullah is contesting from the Ganderbal assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Mian Mehraj Ali is contesting as an NC candidate from the Kangan (ST) constituency.

According to the pre-poll alliance, in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, NC will contest 52 seats and Congress will contest 31 seats. Congress district president (Ganderbal) Sahil Farooq has threatened that if Congress does not give him a ticket, he will contest as an independent candidate against Omar Abdullah.

If the party does not give permission, Sahil will contest independently

Sahil Farooq said, “If we can contest five seats in a friendly manner, why not in Ganderbal? If Congress and NC allow a friendly contest in the Ganderbal constituency like other constituencies, I am ready to contest the upcoming assembly election under the party’s banner.” He said that if his party does not allow this, he will consider contesting as an independent candidate, although he will remain a loyal Congress worker. It is worth noting that if he decides to contest as an independent candidate against Omar Abdullah, it can affect the electoral alliance between NC and Congress.

