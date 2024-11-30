Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

The IMD has issued heavy rain warnings for several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam, as well as the Karaikal region. Officials have urged residents to be cautious and follow safety advice.

Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 210 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm… pic.twitter.com/eks11Nv31k — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2024 IMD Bulletin on Cyclone The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre issued a bulletin stating that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm "Fengal" (pronounced as "Fenjal") and is centred at 1430 hours IST on 29 November 2024. It is located 260 km east of Nagapattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 300 km southeast of Chennai. The bulletin further stated that it would move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 km per hour, and may reach 90 km per hour by Saturday afternoon.

The state government said that 4,153 boats have returned to shore, and 2,229 relief camps are ready for use. So far, six relief centres have been set up in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, accommodating 471 people from 164 families.