scriptFire breaks out due to short circuit, livestock and household items destroyed | Latest News | Patrika News

Fire breaks out due to short circuit, livestock and household items destroyed

A fire broke out in a house in Semra Lodhi village of Pathariya block due to a short circuit on Monday night around 11 pm. The family members were sleeping, but they managed to escape in time. The fire was reported to the police, but by the time they arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Sep 27, 2024 / 02:41 pm

Patrika Desk

पथरिया ब्लॉक के सेमरा लोधी गांव की घटना

पथरिया ब्लॉक के सेमरा लोधी गांव की घटना

The incident took place in Semra Lodhi village of Pathariya block

Pathariya. A fire broke out in a house in Semra Lodhi village of Pathariya block due to a short circuit. The incident occurred on Monday night around 11 pm. The entire family of farmer Pritam Lodhi was sleeping, but the fire broke out suddenly. Pritam woke up and saw that the fire had spread to a part of the house. He immediately woke up his family members and got them out of the house. He also informed the police, but by the time they arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames.
The fire destroyed all the household items, including three livestock. Meanwhile, the police and other people who arrived at the spot tried to put out the fire, but it was too late. The fire had spread too quickly.
Farmer Pritam Lodhi said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in his house. All the household items were destroyed, and there is nothing left to eat or drink. Three of his livestock also died in the fire. His wife, Parvati, said that they had to leave everything behind and run for their lives. They have lost everything, including their food and clothes.
The farmer’s family survives on daily wages

Pritam Lodhi, the farmer, earns his living by doing daily wage labor. He has around 2 acres of land where he grows soybean. He has his parents, two small daughters, and his wife in his family. Everyone was sleeping when the fire broke out. The police station in-charge, Anand, said that the fire spread very quickly in the house. The police tried to put out the fire, but it was too late. The family members have appealed for help from the administration.
Note: I have translated the content as accurately as possible, ensuring that the tone and essence of the original text are preserved.

News / Fire breaks out due to short circuit, livestock and household items destroyed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.