Fire breaks out due to short circuit, livestock and household items destroyed

The fire destroyed all the household items, including three livestock. Meanwhile, the police and other people who arrived at the spot tried to put out the fire, but it was too late. The fire had spread too quickly.

Farmer Pritam Lodhi said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in his house. All the household items were destroyed, and there is nothing left to eat or drink. Three of his livestock also died in the fire. His wife, Parvati, said that they had to leave everything behind and run for their lives. They have lost everything, including their food and clothes.

The farmer’s family survives on daily wages Pritam Lodhi, the farmer, earns his living by doing daily wage labor. He has around 2 acres of land where he grows soybean. He has his parents, two small daughters, and his wife in his family. Everyone was sleeping when the fire broke out. The police station in-charge, Anand, said that the fire spread very quickly in the house. The police tried to put out the fire, but it was too late. The family members have appealed for help from the administration.

