Human: No one understands their pain, they go to another village to get their wheat ground

Actually, the 25 KV transformer in Jharoli village under Banwar electricity distribution center has been damaged for the last four months. The electricity department is not showing any interest in replacing it, due to which the villagers are in trouble for the last four months. They have also met the collector, Sudhir Kochhar, who came to the village, but even after that, the transformer has not been replaced. As a result, the villagers have been forced to take a direct connection from another transformer, which is half a kilometer away. This has also increased the load on the other transformer.

During the rainy season, the villagers have to face many problems in the dark night. The only flour mill in the village has also been closed due to the broken transformer, and the villagers have to go 7 kilometers away to Banwar to get their wheat ground.

Sarpanch Devi Singh said that the transformer in the village has been damaged for months, and they have appealed to the electricity department officials and even the collector, but the transformer has not been replaced. The villagers have been in trouble for four months, but no one is listening to their pain.

Premchandra Jain, Vishram Soni, Arjun Singh, Rajesh Jain, and Kuddu Raikwar of the village said that the transformer has been damaged for four months. The villagers are in a bad condition. They are not even able to sleep peacefully at night and are troubled by the darkness, heat, humidity, and mosquitoes. We have demanded the electricity department officials to replace the damaged transformer many times, but no one is listening to us.