scriptEmbezzlement of PM Awas pillars in Damoh, Nagar Panchayat is involved | Latest News | Patrika News

Embezzlement of PM Awas pillars in Damoh, Nagar Panchayat is involved

The contractor, who was given the task of building the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, has been accused of stealing the pillars of the houses. The municipality is unaware of this and the collector has taken cognizance of the matter.

Sep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

Patrika Desk

PM Aawas damoh

PM Aawas damoh

Damoh. The way work is being done in Damoh municipality, new cases are coming to light every day. This time, irregularities have been found in the Prime Minister’s Awas project, which has been stalled for years. Here, for the past three days, laborers have been taking away iron and other materials from the site, and the municipality is unaware of it.
The pillars of the houses are also being cut and taken away using gas welding. The laborers are saying that they have been sent by the contractor, but they do not have any papers or permission from the municipality. The municipality’s engineer is allowing the material to be taken away.
The collector took cognizance of the matter and visited the site on Sunday. Necessary instructions have also been given. It is a serious matter that the material and pillars are being stolen from the houses under the municipality’s supervision.
Gases, laborers, and trucks have been arriving at the PM Awas site, and around 15-20 people have been taking away the material. This has been going on for two days. On Saturday, the work was done in the presence of Sub-Engineer Ashok Pathak and Aashish Dubey. The police were also called, but they were told that the work was legal and were sent back.
The PM Awas project was given to Gulshan Roy and Company, but due to irregularities, the government imposed a penalty on the company. The company stopped working in 2021 and did not return. The matter is still pending.
I was informed that someone was taking away iron and other materials from the PM Awas site for the past 2-3 days. When I reached the site, I found that the material was being taken away by Gulshan Roy and Company. I have informed the senior officials about this.
Ashok Pathak, Sub-Engineer NPA Damoh and Lidhora

I visited the PM Awas site and found many shortcomings. These can only be resolved at the state level. As for the cutting and taking away of the pillars, it is wrong. I will investigate this matter further.
Sudhir Kocher, Collector Damoh

He rarely comes to Lidhora. I will investigate where he was two days ago.

Bahadur Ahirwar, CMO Nagar Parishad Lidhora Tikamgarh

News / Embezzlement of PM Awas pillars in Damoh, Nagar Panchayat is involved

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.