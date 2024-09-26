Embezzlement of PM Awas pillars in Damoh, Nagar Panchayat is involved

The pillars of the houses are also being cut and taken away using gas welding. The laborers are saying that they have been sent by the contractor, but they do not have any papers or permission from the municipality. The municipality’s engineer is allowing the material to be taken away.

The collector took cognizance of the matter and visited the site on Sunday. Necessary instructions have also been given. It is a serious matter that the material and pillars are being stolen from the houses under the municipality’s supervision.

Gases, laborers, and trucks have been arriving at the PM Awas site, and around 15-20 people have been taking away the material. This has been going on for two days. On Saturday, the work was done in the presence of Sub-Engineer Ashok Pathak and Aashish Dubey. The police were also called, but they were told that the work was legal and were sent back.

The PM Awas project was given to Gulshan Roy and Company, but due to irregularities, the government imposed a penalty on the company. The company stopped working in 2021 and did not return. The matter is still pending.

I was informed that someone was taking away iron and other materials from the PM Awas site for the past 2-3 days. When I reached the site, I found that the material was being taken away by Gulshan Roy and Company. I have informed the senior officials about this.

Ashok Pathak, Sub-Engineer NPA Damoh and Lidhora I visited the PM Awas site and found many shortcomings. These can only be resolved at the state level. As for the cutting and taking away of the pillars, it is wrong. I will investigate this matter further.

Sudhir Kocher, Collector DamohHe rarely comes to Lidhora. I will investigate where he was two days ago.Bahadur Ahirwar, CMO Nagar Parishad Lidhora Tikamgarh