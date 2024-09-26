According to Health Experts, Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Obesity are Responsible for Inflammation

Inflammation can be a natural response that occurs due to viral infections, injuries, or diseases, and can also affect mental performance. In inflammation, the body’s cells fight the infection and stop it. When these cells kill the infection, some chemicals can cause local inflammation, leading to pain or other symptoms.

Lifestyle is Also Responsible for Inflammation Dr. Vipul Gupta, Group Director of Neurointervention at Paras Hospital in Gurugram, clarified that lifestyle factors also contribute to inflammation. He also stated that a lack of physical activity, stress, obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of sleep, air pollution, smoking, and alcohol consumption can hurt the body.

Recurring Fever is Also a Cause of Inflammation Dr. Vipul Gupta said that if someone has a fever or infection that keeps recurring, it is called inflammation. This can last for a short period. Major studies have shown that patients with arthritis, especially those who are overweight, are at a higher risk of cognitive decline or brain damage.

Health Experts’ Opinion on Inflammation Dr. Vinay Tanjea, Consultant in the Medicine Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated that excessive immunity or chronic infection can cause inflammation in brain tissues, leading to neuronal and cognitive decline.

