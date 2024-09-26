Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists starts in Rajouri

In recent days, there have been several encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu-Kashmir. So far, many terrorists and their commanders have been killed, and security forces have also suffered losses. Initially, terrorist activities were limited to Poonch and Rajouri districts, but now they are spreading to other areas of Jammu, which were relatively free from such incidents a few years ago, such as the Chenab Valley, which was declared terrorist-free, and Udhampur and Kathua.

Highly Trained Terrorists Attacking with M4 Assault Rifles Highly trained terrorists are attacking security forces and civilian vehicles by laying ambushes and using advanced weapons such as M4 assault rifles, grenades, and armor-piercing bullets. The increasing use of advanced weapons by terrorists indicates a significant increase in the level of threat. The continuous attacks have given rise to political criticism, highlighting the need to strengthen security measures and increasing public concern.