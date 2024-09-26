scriptJammu-Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists starts in Rajouri | Latest News | Patrika News

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists starts in Rajouri

In recent days, there have been several encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu-Kashmir. So far, many terrorists and their commanders have been killed, and security forces have also suffered losses.

JammuSep 27, 2024 / 02:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Jammu-Kashmir’s Rajouri district’s Thanamandi area witnessed an encounter between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday. The police said that security forces in Thanamandi, Rajouri launched a joint search operation based on specific intelligence input. The Jammu-Kashmir police said that fire rounds were exchanged from both sides, and the area was cordoned off. A joint team of police and security forces launched the operation after receiving input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
In recent days, there have been several encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu-Kashmir. So far, many terrorists and their commanders have been killed, and security forces have also suffered losses. Initially, terrorist activities were limited to Poonch and Rajouri districts, but now they are spreading to other areas of Jammu, which were relatively free from such incidents a few years ago, such as the Chenab Valley, which was declared terrorist-free, and Udhampur and Kathua.

Highly Trained Terrorists Attacking with M4 Assault Rifles

Highly trained terrorists are attacking security forces and civilian vehicles by laying ambushes and using advanced weapons such as M4 assault rifles, grenades, and armor-piercing bullets. The increasing use of advanced weapons by terrorists indicates a significant increase in the level of threat. The continuous attacks have given rise to political criticism, highlighting the need to strengthen security measures and increasing public concern.

Rise in Terrorist Incidents in Pir Panjal

In recent years, there has been an increase in terrorist incidents in the Pir Panjal region, which separates the Kashmir Valley from Jammu. The ongoing anti-terrorism operations in Jammu-Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the hills, where they hide and wait for an opportune time to attack security forces. A comprehensive strategy is needed to tackle the growing terrorism in Jammu, which includes gathering intelligence and better coordination among security forces.

News / Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists starts in Rajouri

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.