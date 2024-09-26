scriptJharkhand Politics: Five Big Political Leaders Spotted Together, Is This a Coincidence or a Political Meeting? | Latest News | Patrika News

Jharkhand Politics: Five Big Political Leaders Spotted Together, Is This a Coincidence or a Political Meeting?

Jharkhand Politics: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and General Secretary KC Venugopal. The picture of this meeting has gone viral.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Politics: Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Pictures of this meeting have also surfaced. During this meeting, CM Soren’s wife Kalpana and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present. CM Hemant Soren described this meeting as a courtesy call.
CM Hemant Soren shared a photo of this meeting on his social media platform. He wrote in his post, “Today, I met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. I couldn’t find time earlier, but today I had a courtesy meeting with them. We will now discuss the Jharkhand Assembly elections.”
JMM leader Hemant Soren and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s meeting took place at Mallikarjun Kharge’s Delhi residence. It is being told that there was a long conversation between the three leaders. They said that they will run the government with full strength and will also contest the elections in the future, for which they will prepare a plan. Today, they will inaugurate the new Jharkhand Bhavan in Delhi. Several ministers and officials of the state government will participate in this event.

Visit to Ajmer Dargah

Earlier, Hemant Soren visited the famous Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan, with his wife Kalpana. He shared a photo on social media, writing, “I felt blessed after visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. I bowed my head and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the people of Jharkhand at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The spiritual energy and harmony of this place touched my heart. This is an unparalleled example of our country’s Ganga-Jamuni culture. Returning from this sacred place, I am taking a new resolve to make Jharkhand more inclusive and prosperous.”

News / Jharkhand Politics: Five Big Political Leaders Spotted Together, Is This a Coincidence or a Political Meeting?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.