Jharkhand Politics: Five Big Political Leaders Spotted Together, Is This a Coincidence or a Political Meeting?

CM Hemant Soren shared a photo of this meeting on his social media platform. He wrote in his post, “Today, I met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. I couldn’t find time earlier, but today I had a courtesy meeting with them. We will now discuss the Jharkhand Assembly elections.”

JMM leader Hemant Soren and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s meeting took place at Mallikarjun Kharge’s Delhi residence. It is being told that there was a long conversation between the three leaders. They said that they will run the government with full strength and will also contest the elections in the future, for which they will prepare a plan. Today, they will inaugurate the new Jharkhand Bhavan in Delhi. Several ministers and officials of the state government will participate in this event.