scriptHeart attack prevention: Kidney medicine can be a boon for heart attack patients! | Latest News | Patrika News

Heart attack prevention: Kidney medicine can be a boon for heart attack patients!

Heart attack prevention: A recent study by an international team of researchers led by a person of Indian origin has found that a medicine used to treat kidney disease can also be given to patients who have had a heart attack (myocardial infarction).

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Kidney Medication Could Help Prevent Heart Failure After Heart Attack

Kidney Medication Could Help Prevent Heart Failure After Heart Attack

A recent study has found that a medicine used to treat kidney disease, ‘Empagliflozin’, can reduce the risk of heart failure after a heart attack. The study, led by Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt of Indian origin, was conducted at the Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Empagliflozin: Double protection for heart and kidney

Empagliflozin is a medicine that blocks the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) protein, which helps the body reabsorb glucose. By blocking this protein, blood sugar levels can be controlled. According to researchers, this medicine can also be safe for patients who have had a heart attack and have weak kidneys and can help maintain their heart function.

Doctors’ hesitation in using the medicine after a heart attack

After a heart attack, patients are given various medications and fluids, which can put a lot of pressure on their kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney damage. This is why doctors are hesitant to use Empagliflozin immediately after a heart attack. However, this study has challenged this notion and suggests that Empagliflozin can be a safe option even after a heart attack.
After a heart attack, patients’ kidney function is put under a lot of pressure due to the various medications and fluids given to them, increasing the risk of kidney damage. This is why doctors are hesitant to use Empagliflozin immediately after a heart attack. However, this study has challenged this notion and suggests that Empagliflozin can be a safe option even after a heart attack.

Research results: Good news for patients

The study included 6,522 patients who had had a heart attack. They were divided into two groups – one group was given Empagliflozin and the other group was given a placebo. As a result, the group that took Empagliflozin had fewer hospitalizations and fewer instances of heart failure. It was also found that the rate of harmful events in both groups was almost the same within 30 days of taking the medicine, regardless of their baseline kidney function, systolic blood pressure, or other medical treatments.

New hope for global heart patients

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, and heart attacks play a significant role in it. This study has made it clear that using Empagliflozin immediately after a heart attack is not only safe but can also be beneficial for patients’ long-term care. The results of this study were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in London and aim to encourage doctors to use this medicine in the treatment of heart attack patients.
This study is a significant step forward for the global population suffering from heart disease and can improve the quality of life for patients with heart disease. With this information, doctors will have more confidence in using Empagliflozin in the treatment of heart attack patients, and this can lead to better outcomes for patients.

News / Heart attack prevention: Kidney medicine can be a boon for heart attack patients!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.