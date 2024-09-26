Heart attack prevention: Kidney medicine can be a boon for heart attack patients!

Empagliflozin: Double protection for heart and kidney Empagliflozin is a medicine that blocks the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) protein, which helps the body reabsorb glucose. By blocking this protein, blood sugar levels can be controlled. According to researchers, this medicine can also be safe for patients who have had a heart attack and have weak kidneys and can help maintain their heart function.

Doctors’ hesitation in using the medicine after a heart attack After a heart attack, patients are given various medications and fluids, which can put a lot of pressure on their kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney damage. This is why doctors are hesitant to use Empagliflozin immediately after a heart attack. However, this study has challenged this notion and suggests that Empagliflozin can be a safe option even after a heart attack.

Research results: Good news for patients The study included 6,522 patients who had had a heart attack. They were divided into two groups – one group was given Empagliflozin and the other group was given a placebo. As a result, the group that took Empagliflozin had fewer hospitalizations and fewer instances of heart failure. It was also found that the rate of harmful events in both groups was almost the same within 30 days of taking the medicine, regardless of their baseline kidney function, systolic blood pressure, or other medical treatments.

New hope for global heart patients Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, and heart attacks play a significant role in it. This study has made it clear that using Empagliflozin immediately after a heart attack is not only safe but can also be beneficial for patients’ long-term care. The results of this study were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in London and aim to encourage doctors to use this medicine in the treatment of heart attack patients.

This study is a significant step forward for the global population suffering from heart disease and can improve the quality of life for patients with heart disease. With this information, doctors will have more confidence in using Empagliflozin in the treatment of heart attack patients, and this can lead to better outcomes for patients.