The city of Damoh is being polluted despite spending over 2 lakh rupees daily

Garbage is scattered in every ward, and diseases are on the rise

Sep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

Patrika Desk

Damoh. The city’s sanitation system has been paralyzed. Every ward is plagued by filth. Wherever you look, there are piles of garbage. Many wards have not had their drains cleaned for months. In some wards, the drains were cleaned, but the garbage is still lying outside. This has led to a complete breakdown of the sanitation system over the past two months. Despite the municipality spending over 2 lakh rupees daily on sanitation, the city remains dirty.
The reason for this is the negligence of the municipality’s sanitation officers and supervisors. Instead of ensuring cleanliness in the wards, they are busy making excuses and not doing their job properly. Moreover, they are not taking full-time work from the employees. In many wards, supervisors have not been seen for months, despite their daily duty being to oversee the work in the wards. Meanwhile, the sanitation officers are busy closing complaints about cleanliness in a fake manner, misleading the authorities. As a result, the sanitation system has collapsed.
There are piles of garbage in every ward, and the streets are filled with dirty drains.

During a visit to all the wards in the city over the past week, it was found that the sanitation system was in disarray everywhere. Piles of garbage were seen lying around, which had not been picked up for weeks. Despite the municipality not allowing garbage to be thrown in the wards, garbage piles were seen everywhere. People say that the garbage collection vehicle does not reach most areas of the wards, forcing them to throw garbage in one or two places. Moreover, many wards have completely clogged drains, which have not been cleaned for months. Even in wards where the drains were cleaned, the garbage was left on the roads, causing filth to accumulate for months. This has led to great inconvenience to the people.
Despite having sufficient staff, a contract for sanitation, and resources, the municipality is still neglecting its duties.

According to information from the municipality, there are sufficient employees for sanitation work. There are also supervisors and officers above them. Additionally, a firm has been contracted for sanitation work, which has around 70 employees. The municipality has vehicles for garbage collection, JCBs, and other machinery, but due to their improper use, the wards are still dirty. The daily expenditure of the municipality on sanitation is over 2 lakh rupees.
The filth is breeding mosquitoes, and diseases are spreading.

The garbage in the wards and the filth in the drains are breeding mosquitoes, leading to an increase in serious diseases. These days, patients are being seen with diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, viral fever, and infections, most of which are caused by filth, mosquitoes, and flies. Doctors are advising patients to maintain cleanliness.
Action will be taken to make the wards clean and hygienic. Complaints are being received against the sanitation officers and supervisors, and they will be removed. I will personally review the situation in every ward soon. Problems should be solved without complaints.
Ritu Purohit, In-Charge CMO Damoh

