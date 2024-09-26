scriptTurmoil intensifies in NDA over seat sharing in Jharkhand ahead of elections, Nitish’s close aide makes a big demand | Latest News | Patrika News

Turmoil intensifies in NDA over seat sharing in Jharkhand ahead of elections, Nitish's close aide makes a big demand

Patna: Bihar government minister Jama Khan has praised Nitish Kumar, saying he has shown a new way of development in Bihar.

Sep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am

The preparations for the Jharkhand assembly elections have begun, and with this, the discussion of alliance between political parties has also gained momentum. Amidst the possibilities of an alliance between the JDU and the BJP, Bihar government minister Jama Khan reacted on Tuesday. He said that the decision regarding the alliance will be taken by our leader Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders of the party, and the people of Bihar and Jharkhand will accept their decision, as Nitish Kumar has done good work.

Nitish Kumar has shown a new way of development in Bihar

Bihar government minister Jama Khan praised Nitish Kumar, saying that he has shown a new way of development in Bihar. He talks about the community, not the caste. He said that Nitish Kumar has always given importance to development. Under his leadership, many development works have been done in Bihar on a large scale. He expressed confidence that if Nitish Kumar leads the Jharkhand assembly elections, the JDU will also win there. He is confident that the party will achieve success in Jharkhand under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Nitish Kumar wanted to conduct a caste census across the country

Regarding the caste census, he said that our leader Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to conduct a caste census across the country. Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s Jan Samvad Yatra, he said that the people know how successful his yatra will be. The people of Bihar had already understood his worth in the 2020 assembly elections, and in the Lok Sabha elections, the people had also told him his worth, so there is no need to say anything.

The announcement of the Jharkhand assembly elections is about to happen soon

It is worth noting that the announcement of the Jharkhand assembly elections is about to happen soon. The assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held by the end of this year. The term of the Jharkhand assembly is ending on January 5, 2025. The last assembly elections in Jharkhand were held in December 2019.

