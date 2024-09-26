Turmoil intensifies in NDA over seat sharing in Jharkhand ahead of elections, Nitish’s close aide makes a big demand

Nitish Kumar has shown a new way of development in Bihar Bihar government minister Jama Khan praised Nitish Kumar, saying that he has shown a new way of development in Bihar. He talks about the community, not the caste. He said that Nitish Kumar has always given importance to development. Under his leadership, many development works have been done in Bihar on a large scale. He expressed confidence that if Nitish Kumar leads the Jharkhand assembly elections, the JDU will also win there. He is confident that the party will achieve success in Jharkhand under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Nitish Kumar wanted to conduct a caste census across the country Regarding the caste census, he said that our leader Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to conduct a caste census across the country. Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s Jan Samvad Yatra, he said that the people know how successful his yatra will be. The people of Bihar had already understood his worth in the 2020 assembly elections, and in the Lok Sabha elections, the people had also told him his worth, so there is no need to say anything.