Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

‘Job Employment Means Tejashwi’ The protesting MLAs had posters in their hands with slogans like ‘Job Employment Means Tejashwi’ and ‘Youth’s Hope is Tejashwi’. MLA Akhtarul Islam Shahin said that during the 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav had given jobs and employment to more than 5 lakh unemployed people. Unemployment is at its peak in the NDA government. He said that whether it’s the recruitment of constables or the BPSC exams, different rules are being made, which is causing anger among students. In reality, the Nitish government has no intention of providing jobs.

‘There Were No Complaints About Exams During Tejashwi Yadav’s Tenure’ The government is leaving such flaws in the recruitment process that people go to court and the entire process gets stuck. MLA Shahin further said that during Tejashwi Yadav’s tenure, there were no complaints about job exams. People used to get jobs in a proper manner back then. MLA Pavan Jaiswal said that even if Tejashwi gave jobs, he took land in return. This has been a proven principle of his family, he alleged. He further said that the NDA government is fulfilling its promise of providing jobs and employment.