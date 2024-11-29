scriptOpposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session | Latest News | Patrika News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

On the final, fifth day of the Bihar Assembly’s winter session, opposition parties cornered the government.

PatnaNov 29, 2024 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly

Bihar Assembly Winter Session: On the final, fifth day of the Bihar Assembly’s winter session on Friday, opposition parties once again criticised the government. Before the proceedings began, opposition members held placards and protested in the assembly grounds over unemployment in the state.

‘Job Employment Means Tejashwi’

The protesting MLAs had posters in their hands with slogans like ‘Job Employment Means Tejashwi’ and ‘Youth’s Hope is Tejashwi’. MLA Akhtarul Islam Shahin said that during the 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav had given jobs and employment to more than 5 lakh unemployed people. Unemployment is at its peak in the NDA government. He said that whether it’s the recruitment of constables or the BPSC exams, different rules are being made, which is causing anger among students. In reality, the Nitish government has no intention of providing jobs.

‘There Were No Complaints About Exams During Tejashwi Yadav’s Tenure’

The government is leaving such flaws in the recruitment process that people go to court and the entire process gets stuck. MLA Shahin further said that during Tejashwi Yadav’s tenure, there were no complaints about job exams. People used to get jobs in a proper manner back then. MLA Pavan Jaiswal said that even if Tejashwi gave jobs, he took land in return. This has been a proven principle of his family, he alleged. He further said that the NDA government is fulfilling its promise of providing jobs and employment.
Also Read: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy targeted PM Modi, saying – I will atone for the propaganda of 2014

News / Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

in 4 hours

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

News

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

1 hour ago

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

1 hour ago

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

News

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.