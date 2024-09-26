India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

scriptIndia Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud | Latest News | Patrika News

India at Paris Paralympics 2024: On Monday, September 2, India won a total of 8 medals, including 2 gold medals, at the Paris Paralympics Games. Sumit Antil succeeded in hoisting the country’s flag once again.

Monday, September 2, was a special day at the Paris Paralympics. Indian athletes put up an impressive performance, winning not one or two, but 8 medals, including 2 gold medals, in a single day. Sumit Antil won the gold medal in javelin throw for the second time, while Nitish Kumar also put up a strong performance, winning the gold medal in para-badminton. Apart from them, India also won 3 silver and 3 bronze medals on the same day. Before this, India had won 7 medals till September 1. With these new additions, India’s total medal count has now reached 15.

Yogesh Kathuniya Started the Day with a Silver Medal

Yogesh Kathuniya started the day with a silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56 event. Later, Nitish Kumar won the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event of para-badminton. Then, Manisha Ramdas won the bronze medal in the women’s singles SU5 event of para-badminton, while Tulasmithi Murugesan won the silver medal in the same event.

Sumit Antil Won India’s Third Gold Medal in Javelin Throw F64

In para-badminton, IAS Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 event. Later, the Indian mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Shyamali Devi won the bronze medal in the compound open event of archery. Late in the evening, Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in javelin throw F64. Finally, Nithya Sree Sivan won the bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 event.

