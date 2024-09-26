India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

Yogesh Kathuniya Started the Day with a Silver Medal Yogesh Kathuniya started the day with a silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56 event. Later, Nitish Kumar won the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event of para-badminton. Then, Manisha Ramdas won the bronze medal in the women’s singles SU5 event of para-badminton, while Tulasmithi Murugesan won the silver medal in the same event.

Sumit Antil Won India’s Third Gold Medal in Javelin Throw F64 In para-badminton, IAS Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 event. Later, the Indian mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Shyamali Devi won the bronze medal in the compound open event of archery. Late in the evening, Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in javelin throw F64. Finally, Nithya Sree Sivan won the bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 event.