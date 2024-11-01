PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

PM Modi praised the determination of the soldiers PM Modi praised the soldiers’ determination and bravery, saying that the country has a government that will not compromise even an inch of land on the border. The Prime Minister said that when people see the soldiers’ “unwavering resolve, unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valour,” they feel assured of their security and peace.

He said, “I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to you and all the soldiers serving the country. These greetings include the gratitude of 140 crore citizens.” “There are glaciers in the Himalayas, and temperatures below zero degrees, there are extremely cold regions, and there are deserts with scorching heat and extreme temperatures. There are many challenges… This training makes our soldiers as strong as steel, which makes the enemy’s soul tremble, and they think that no one can defeat such soldiers who do not waver even in such circumstances.”

…so the terrorists tremble He said, “This unwavering determination, unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valour, when the country looks at you, it sees the guarantee of security and peace. When the world looks at you, it sees India’s strength, and when the enemy looks at you, it sees the end of their nefarious designs. When you roar with enthusiasm, the terrorists tremble.”

PM Modi said, “Today, as I stand in Kutch, the mention of the Navy is equally important. This region of Kutch was attempted to be turned into a war zone. The country knows that there are nefarious designs on the land of Sir Creek, but the people of the country are at peace because you (security forces) are stationed here. You have given a befitting reply to the enemy in the 1971 war, and therefore, no one dares to raise an eye on Sir Creek and Kutch.”

The Prime Minister recalled his visits to Kutch as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and said that the government led by the BJP is taking care of the needs of the armed forces. India and China’s border dispute agreement India and China reached an agreement on patrolling the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh earlier this month. After the agreement, Indian and Chinese soldiers completed disengagement from two friction points in the Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi sectors in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is modernizing its armed forces with 21st-century requirements in mind. After celebrating Diwali with the soldiers, PM Modi said that the country is making its army one of the most advanced in the world.

The Prime Minister said, “We are modernising our armed forces with 21st-century requirements in mind. We are making our army one of the most advanced in the world, and the basis of these efforts is self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted another aspect of national security that is often overlooked: border tourism. “Our Kutch region has immense potential. Our centres of attraction and places of faith are rich in heritage and natural beauty. The mangrove forests of Gujarat are important. The Gujarat coastline supports a vibrant ecosystem of marine life and vegetation. The government has taken steps to expand these mangrove forests,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said that the country has seen significant progress in indigenous weapons systems. “Today, India is building its submarine. Today, our Tejas fighter jet is becoming our strength.”