Rahul Gandhi is Calculating the Pros and Cons of an Alliance with AAP in Haryana, CEC Meeting Leaves People Stunned

The discussion on the alliance has begun. Congress has won five seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and AAP has lost one seat but received 3.94% votes and led in four assembly constituencies. Rahul Gandhi has proposed the alliance, considering this. The party’s state in-charge, Deepak Babbariya, has confirmed this.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has welcomed Rahul’s initiative, saying that the party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, will be informed about it, and then a decision will be made.
Challenge to Stop Anti-BJP Votes from Splitting In Haryana, there is anti-incumbency against the current BJP government, but it is also believed that the party that can stop the splitting of anti-BJP votes will win. The biggest challenge before Congress is to stop the splitting of anti-BJP votes. Here, the JJP and Azad Samaj Party have allied, and both parties are eyeing Jat and Dalit votes. If AAP contests all seats, it could harm Congress.
66 Seats: Congress Candidates Finalized Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babbariya said that the party has finalized candidates for 66 out of 90 seats in two days of CEC meetings. On Monday, 34 seats were finalized, and on Tuesday, 32 seats were finalized. Among these, 22 sitting MLAs have been given tickets. The discussion on the alliance is ongoing.