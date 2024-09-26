scriptRahul Gandhi is Calculating the Pros and Cons of an Alliance with AAP in Haryana, CEC Meeting Leaves People Stunned | Latest News | Patrika News

Rahul Gandhi is Calculating the Pros and Cons of an Alliance with AAP in Haryana, CEC Meeting Leaves People Stunned

In the Congress’s CEC meeting, leader Rahul Gandhi asked the present leaders whether the party should form an alliance with AAP in Haryana. Read Shadab Ahmed’s special report to know what happened next based on the leaders’ responses.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 27, 2024 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is considering an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections. At the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stunned everyone by asking whether the party should ally with AAP in Haryana. The party has formed a three-member committee to discuss the alliance and is willing to give AAP 5-10 seats.
The discussion on the alliance has begun. Congress has won five seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and AAP has lost one seat but received 3.94% votes and led in four assembly constituencies. Rahul Gandhi has proposed the alliance, considering this. The party’s state in-charge, Deepak Babbariya, has confirmed this.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has welcomed Rahul’s initiative, saying that the party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, will be informed about it, and then a decision will be made.

Challenge to Stop Anti-BJP Votes from Splitting

In Haryana, there is anti-incumbency against the current BJP government, but it is also believed that the party that can stop the splitting of anti-BJP votes will win. The biggest challenge before Congress is to stop the splitting of anti-BJP votes. Here, the JJP and Azad Samaj Party have allied, and both parties are eyeing Jat and Dalit votes. If AAP contests all seats, it could harm Congress.

66 Seats: Congress Candidates Finalized

Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babbariya said that the party has finalized candidates for 66 out of 90 seats in two days of CEC meetings. On Monday, 34 seats were finalized, and on Tuesday, 32 seats were finalized. Among these, 22 sitting MLAs have been given tickets. The discussion on the alliance is ongoing.

