RG Kar Case: 70 Doctors’ Mass Resignation Declared Illegal, Mamata Govt Issues Big Warning

Government Warns Doctors On the other hand, the state government has termed the mass resignation as illegal and has warned doctors to individually submit their resignations. The government has said that doctors will have to continue working and that those who resign will not get a chance to work in government jobs in the future.

Indefinite Hunger Strike Continues The junior doctors’ indefinite hunger strike continued for the fifth day on Wednesday. Two junior doctors from Coochbehar Medical College also continued their hunger strike for the third day in support of their colleagues.

Junior doctors have also organized a blood donation camp and are demanding justice for the deceased doctor by distributing pamphlets in various Durga Puja pandals in the city. Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi also went on a hunger strike on Wednesday.