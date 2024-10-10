RG Kar Case: 70 Doctors’ Mass Resignation Declared Illegal, Mamata Govt Issues Big Warning

scriptRG Kar Case: 70 Doctors’ Mass Resignation Declared Illegal, Mamata Govt Issues Big Warning | Latest News | Patrika News

Despite the West Bengal government’s warning, 70 senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital resigned on Wednesday in support of the junior doctors’ agitation.

KolkataOct 10, 2024 / 08:05 pm

Despite the West Bengal government’s warning, 70 senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital resigned on Wednesday in support of the junior doctors’ agitation. Earlier, 50 senior doctors had resigned on Tuesday evening. With this, the number of senior doctors who have resigned in two days has reached 120.

Government Warns Doctors

On the other hand, the state government has termed the mass resignation as illegal and has warned doctors to individually submit their resignations. The government has said that doctors will have to continue working and that those who resign will not get a chance to work in government jobs in the future.

Indefinite Hunger Strike Continues

The junior doctors’ indefinite hunger strike continued for the fifth day on Wednesday. Two junior doctors from Coochbehar Medical College also continued their hunger strike for the third day in support of their colleagues.
Junior doctors have also organized a blood donation camp and are demanding justice for the deceased doctor by distributing pamphlets in various Durga Puja pandals in the city. Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi also went on a hunger strike on Wednesday.

