Red Light is Taking More Lives than Mobile, Big Revelation in Report

Most Deaths in JaipurIn big cities, Jaipur has the highest number of road accident deaths. Here, 19.13 people out of every lakh population die in road accidents. In Chennai, this number is 11.80. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the death rate in road accidents increased by 25% in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.
Over-Speeding Causes Most DeathsDue to over-speeding: 45,928 deaths
Due to the wrong direction: 3,544 deaths
Due to intoxication: 1,503 deaths
Due to mobile phone use: 1,132 deaths
Due to jumping red light: 271 deaths
Due to other reasons: 8,660 deaths
(Figures are for 2022)
Accidents Decreased by 1.7% in Delhi in Five YearsRajasthan
Year 2018 – 13.5%
2022 – 13.8%
Madhya Pradesh
Year 2018 – 13.1%
2022 – 15.6%
Chhattisgarh
Year 2018 – 16.1%
2022 – 19.5%
Delhi
Year 2018 – 8.6%
2022 – 6.9%
Gujarat
Year 2018 – 11.9%
2022 – 10.7%
(Deaths per lakh population in road accidents)
These Measures Suggested– Improve road design.
– Ensure adequate lighting on roads.
– Ensure good quality helmets for two-wheeler riders.
– Ensure four-wheelers meet global NCAP standards.
– States should improve their data systems.
– All new and existing roads should have better road safety audits.