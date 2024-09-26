scriptRed Light is Taking More Lives than Mobile, Big Revelation in Report | Latest News | Patrika News

Red Light is Taking More Lives than Mobile, Big Revelation in Report

Road Accident: A study by the Transport Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIPC) at IIT Delhi has revealed that using mobile phones while driving is four times more likely to cause death than jumping a red light.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:23 am

Patrika Desk

Using mobile phones while driving is proving to be the biggest killer. A study by the Transport Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIPC) at IIT Delhi has revealed that using mobile phones while driving is four times more likely to cause death than jumping a red light. According to the study, in 2022, 61,038 people died in road accidents, while in 2021, 56,000 people died. This study was presented at the Safety 2024 conference. According to the report, the most accidents occurred on national highways, where 45 deaths occurred per 100 km, while on state highways, 23 deaths occurred per 100 km. According to the Central Health Ministry’s national strategy document, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka have the highest number of road accident deaths.

Most Deaths in Jaipur

In big cities, Jaipur has the highest number of road accident deaths. Here, 19.13 people out of every lakh population die in road accidents. In Chennai, this number is 11.80. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the death rate in road accidents increased by 25% in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Over-Speeding Causes Most Deaths

Due to over-speeding: 45,928 deaths
Due to the wrong direction: 3,544 deaths
Due to intoxication: 1,503 deaths
Due to mobile phone use: 1,132 deaths
Due to jumping red light: 271 deaths
Due to other reasons: 8,660 deaths
(Figures are for 2022)

Accidents Decreased by 1.7% in Delhi in Five Years

Rajasthan
Year 2018 – 13.5%
2022 – 13.8%
Madhya Pradesh
Year 2018 – 13.1%
2022 – 15.6%
Chhattisgarh
Year 2018 – 16.1%
2022 – 19.5%
Delhi
Year 2018 – 8.6%
2022 – 6.9%
Gujarat
Year 2018 – 11.9%
2022 – 10.7%
(Deaths per lakh population in road accidents)

These Measures Suggested

– Improve road design.
– Ensure adequate lighting on roads.
– Ensure good quality helmets for two-wheeler riders.
– Ensure four-wheelers meet global NCAP standards.
– States should improve their data systems.
– All new and existing roads should have better road safety audits.

News / Red Light is Taking More Lives than Mobile, Big Revelation in Report

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.