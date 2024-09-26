Red Light is Taking More Lives than Mobile, Big Revelation in Report

Most Deaths in Jaipur In big cities, Jaipur has the highest number of road accident deaths. Here, 19.13 people out of every lakh population die in road accidents. In Chennai, this number is 11.80. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the death rate in road accidents increased by 25% in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Over-Speeding Causes Most Deaths Due to over-speeding: 45,928 deaths

Due to the wrong direction: 3,544 deaths

Due to intoxication: 1,503 deaths

Due to mobile phone use: 1,132 deaths

Due to jumping red light: 271 deaths

Due to other reasons: 8,660 deaths

(Figures are for 2022)

Accidents Decreased by 1.7% in Delhi in Five Years Rajasthan

Year 2018 – 13.5%

2022 – 13.8%

Madhya Pradesh

Year 2018 – 13.1%

2022 – 15.6%

Chhattisgarh

Year 2018 – 16.1%

2022 – 19.5%

Delhi

Year 2018 – 8.6%

2022 – 6.9%

Gujarat

Year 2018 – 11.9%

2022 – 10.7%

(Deaths per lakh population in road accidents)