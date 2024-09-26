scriptShow Your Tongue, Reveal Your Health: Scientists Discover Unique Technique to Detect Diseases | Latest News | Patrika News

Show Your Tongue, Reveal Your Health: Scientists Discover Unique Technique to Detect Diseases

Disease detection from tongue images: Have you ever thought that someone can look at you and tell you that you are sick? This was possible centuries ago, when great doctors used to diagnose a person’s illness by examining their pulse, face, or tongue.

Sep 26, 2024

Imagine, you show your tongue, and you get all the necessary information about your health through a machine. This sounds like a dream, but scientists from Iraq’s Middle Technical University have made it a reality. This new technology has combined ancient medical practices with modern science, starting a new revolution.

Ancient Wisdom and Modern Technology: Show Your Tongue, Reveal Your Health

This new technology has its roots in ancient Chinese medical practices. In ancient times, doctors used to diagnose diseases based on the color, texture, and moisture of the tongue. But today, this knowledge has taken a new form with the help of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers from the University of South Australia and Iraq’s Middle Technical University have developed an AI model that can accurately detect diseases through tongue images.

5,260 Images Tested, 98% Accuracy

This AI model was tested on 5,260 different tongue images. These images were tagged with various diseases so that the AI model could be trained. The researchers found that the model was able to detect diseases with 98% accuracy. The best part of this technology is that it provides quick and accurate results in real time.

Disease Identification: Through Color and Texture

The research also found that different diseases can be identified through the color and texture of the tongue. For example, people with diabetes often have a yellowish tongue, cancer patients have a purplish tongue with a thick coating, and people who have had a stroke have a red tongue with an irregular shape. These symptoms were taken into account while training the AI model, enabling it to quickly and accurately diagnose diseases.

Accessible Even with Smartphone Cameras

This technology is not only limited to providing high accuracy but can also be used with ordinary smartphone cameras. This means that it can be useful in remote areas where traditional medical facilities are not available. Moreover, this technology can be effective in pandemic-like situations where timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial.

Future Direction

The advent of this AI technology indicates a new direction in the field of medicine. It not only has the potential to detect diseases but can also improve treatment and patient care. If this technology is successful, it can revolutionize the medical field, making disease detection and treatment much easier and more accessible.
Now it remains to be seen how this technology will change people’s lives and how it will be adopted in the field of medicine in the coming time.

