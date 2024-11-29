Sonam Kapoor Voices Strong Support for Australia’s Social Media Ban Law

Sonam Kapoor openly supports the law Sonam shared a picture featuring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the text: “Australia has passed a law banning social media for under-16s.” It’s not the first time Sonam has expressed her opinion on a social, or political issue. Recently, she also openly expressed her views on the deteriorating situation and unrest in Bangladesh, saying that what is happening is very frightening and intimidating.

Sonam's love for London Sonam is very active on social media and keeps updating her daily life. On Friday's Instagram story, her love for London was also seen. Sonam shared a post on Instagram, saying "London has been consistently ranked as the best city in the world for the tenth year."

In the caption, Sonam expressed her love for London, writing, “I miss you, London, and can’t wait to meet you again.” Sonam has a luxurious apartment in Notting Hill, West London, and often travels between India and the UK.