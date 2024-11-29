scriptSonam Kapoor Voices Strong Support for Australia’s Social Media Ban Law | Sonam Kapoor Voices Strong Support for Australia&#39;s Social Media Ban Law | Latest News | Patrika News

Sonam Kapoor Voices Strong Support for Australia’s Social Media Ban Law

Recently, she openly expressed her views on the deteriorating situation and unrest in Bangladesh.

MumbaiNov 29, 2024 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Fashion and trend-conscious Sonam is very fond of the Australian government’s social media ban. She has also expressed her views on her social media platform Instagram.

On the morning of November 29, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story section. One of them was in praise of the Australian government’s decision to ban social media for those under 16.

Sonam Kapoor openly supports the law

Sonam shared a picture featuring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the text: “Australia has passed a law banning social media for under-16s.”

It’s not the first time Sonam has expressed her opinion on a social, or political issue. Recently, she also openly expressed her views on the deteriorating situation and unrest in Bangladesh, saying that what is happening is very frightening and intimidating.
Sonam’s love for London

Sonam is very active on social media and keeps updating her daily life. On Friday’s Instagram story, her love for London was also seen. Sonam shared a post on Instagram, saying “London has been consistently ranked as the best city in the world for the tenth year.”
In the caption, Sonam expressed her love for London, writing, “I miss you, London, and can’t wait to meet you again.” Sonam has a luxurious apartment in Notting Hill, West London, and often travels between India and the UK.

Sonam married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja after years of dating in 2018

In 2022, their son was born, whom they named Vayu. Sonam had also congratulated her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, on their wedding anniversary through Instagram on November 27. On her Instagram story, the ‘Neerja’ star wrote, “My favourite people in the world are Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor – my parents, and I thank God for them.”

