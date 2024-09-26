Market Crash Close Highlights: American Shock Causes Market Crash, Investors Lose 5 Lakh Crore

scriptMarket Crash Close Highlights: American Shock Causes Market Crash, Investors Lose 5 Lakh Crore | Latest News | Patrika News

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

Patrika Desk

The Indian stock market witnessed a major decline on Friday. The US job report released on Friday night is being cited as the reason. This data is considered crucial for interest rate cuts. At the close of trade, the Sensex fell 1,017 points or 1.24% to 81,183, and the Nifty fell 292 points or 1.17% to 24,852. Due to the heavy decline, the market capitalization of all companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) decreased by 5.3 lakh crore rupees to 460.04 lakh crore rupees, which is lower than the 465 lakh crore rupees on Thursday.
SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, Reliance, Tata Motors, ITC, Axis Bank, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, and Wipro were the top losers in the Sensex pack. Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and HUL were the top gainers. All indices are closed in red. The auto, PSU bank, financial services, media, energy, private bank, infrastructure, realty, and FMCG indices saw the biggest decline. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 946 points or 1.59% to 58,501, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 244 points or 1.25% to 19,275. The India VIX, which indicates market volatility, rose 7% to 15.21.
According to Santosh Meena, Research Head at Swastika Investment, the market has witnessed a decline from high levels. The main reason for this is the US job data released on Friday night. If the data is weak, it will increase the chances of a recession in the world’s largest economy. Meanwhile, India’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Market has increased more than China’s. This has increased the risk of a decrease in allocation weightage due to the high valuation of the Indian market.

