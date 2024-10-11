Pakistan Terror Attack: 20 Killed Just Days Before SCO Summit

Terrorists attacked the homes of people living near the coal mine, firing indiscriminately, and the death toll has risen to 20. The deceased were all workers at the mine. Police Officials Suspect BLA Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said that the attackers fired at homes in the Duki district on Thursday night, killing 20 people. Most of the deceased were from the Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Four of the injured and three of the deceased were Afghan nationals. Although no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, police officials suspect the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) of being behind it.

Terrorism Rampant in Pakistan The BLA has been wreaking havoc in Pakistan for the past three months. In August alone, the organisation killed more than 50 civilians. Security forces have killed 21 terrorists. Among the deceased were 23 passengers, most of whom were from the eastern province of Punjab. The terrorists had stopped buses, vehicles, and trucks in Balochistan and shot the passengers.

CM Vows to Take Revenge Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has strongly condemned the attack, saying, “Terrorists have once again targeted poor labourers. The attackers were cruel, and they intended to destabilise Pakistan. We will take revenge for the deaths of these innocent labourers.”

Chinese Nationals Were Killed on Monday It is worth noting that several separatist groups in Balochistan demand independence. They accuse the Pakistani government of exploiting the region’s natural resources, including oil and minerals, at the cost of local people. On Monday, the BLA claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack at the Karachi airport, in which two Chinese nationals and a foreigner were killed. China had also reprimanded Pakistan for the attack.