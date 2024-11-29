Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

PM Modi received three threats in six years (2023 Haryana) In 2023, a man from Haryana threatened to shoot PM Modi. A video of the man went viral. The accused was from Mohana village in Sonepat. In the video, he said that if PM Modi came in front of him, he would shoot him.

(2022 Kerala) Earlier in 2022, Kerala BJP President Surentran received a threatening letter. A man named Jevier threatened to kill PM Modi. The accused wrote that Modi’s fate would be like that of Rajiv Gandhi. At that time, PM Modi was on a visit to Kerala.

(2018 Maharashtra) In 2018, a man named Mohammad Alauddin Khan from Maharashtra threatened to kill PM Modi. The accused wrote on his Facebook page that he was a member of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and was going to carry out blasts in five major cities in the country.