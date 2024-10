Train Accident: Goods Train Derailed, Operations of Several Trains Disrupted

Due to this, the operation on the line towards Katihar has been stopped. The movement of several trains has been disrupted. Trains are being operated from the upline only.

Katihar•Sep 27, 2024 / 03:44 pm• Patrika Desk

A goods train derailed near Navagachia station on the Katihar-Barauni rail section in Bihar. The train was carrying fertilizer from Phoolpur in UP to Katihar. The accident occurred while the train was being reversed at Navagachia station. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. Due to this, the operation on the line towards Katihar has been stopped. The movement of several trains has been disrupted. Trains are being operated from the upline only.

Railway officials said that 22 bogies of the train were unloaded at the Navagachia goods yard. 25 bogies were to be unloaded at Katihar. After unloading the goods, the train was being taken back when the 26th bogie from the engine side and the 17th bogie from the guard side derailed, disrupting the entire track. The accident relief train will arrive and only then can the derailed bogies be removed.