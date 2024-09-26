Video: Devastating Rain in This Province, Indian Navy Has Saved 22 Lives So Far

Four Helicopters and One Dornier Aircraft Deployed The Navy has stated that a total of four helicopters and one Dornier aircraft have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the affected areas. The Navy has deployed two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Chetak helicopters. The stranded people have been rescued from dangerous situations, and over 1000 kg of food has been air-dropped to them. Additionally, 10 FRT teams have been deployed, and extra Navy teams with necessary equipment are on standby.

Landslides in Wayanad Due to Heavy Rainfall It is worth mentioning that landslides occurred in Wayanad, Kerala, due to heavy rainfall. Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) were used to rescue people and provide relief in Wayanad. The ALH was deployed for relief and rescue operations. To strengthen the relief efforts in Wayanad, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was deployed from the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Kozhikode to provide better aerial support for rescue operations. Now, helicopters are being used to air-drop relief material in various areas of Andhra Pradesh.