How to Avoid Heart Disease: Know Your Ideal Heart Rate

What is the Ideal Heart Rate? According to experts, the ideal heart rate at rest should be between 60-100 beats per minute. Dr. Bagirath Raghuraman, Director of Heart Transplant, said, “Maintaining this range can reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall heart health. A heart rate consistently above or below this range can lead to heart problems or arrhythmia.”

Risk Factors for Heart Diseases Tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet, and physical inactivity are the main behavioral risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Additionally, air pollution is also a significant environmental risk factor. In India, a significant proportion of heart disease-related deaths occur in the young population.

Heart Rate in Children Dr. Ashwani Mehta, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, “The ideal heart rate at rest is 60-100 beats per minute, but in children, it can be up to 125 beats per minute, especially in those under 18 years of age.”

Heart Rate in Physically Fit Individuals “Physically fit individuals have a lower heart rate, which is an indicator of better heart function and overall heart health,” said Dr. Nishith Chandra, Principal Director of interventional Cardiology, at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi. He added, “In those who are not athletes, a consistently high or low heart rate can be an indicator of heart disease or thyroid problems.”

Measures to Control Heart Rate Experts recommend regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and avoiding smoking, excessive caffeine, and alcohol to maintain an ideal heart rate. Dr. Mehta said, “Heart rate can increase during fever, excitement, or stress. While a low heart rate is generally harmless, it can be seen in patients with hypothyroidism.”

Maintaining an ideal heart rate not only reduces the risk of heart disease but also improves the quality of life. Therefore, adopting a healthy lifestyle and regular health check-ups are essential.