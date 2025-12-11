Economic Distress: Millions of Rajasthan MGNREGA Workers Await Four Months’ Pay, ₹159 Crore Outstanding

The pending payments for labourers working under MGNREGA are ₹1239.32 lakh in Bhilwara district, ₹2192.51 lakh in Banswara district, ₹781.52 lakh in Dungarpur, ₹197.75 lakh in Jhalawar, ₹245.08 lakh in Karauli, ₹288.27 lakh in Sirohi, ₹1154.25 lakh in Udaipur, ₹595.74 lakh in Barmer, ₹172.11 lakh in Chittorgarh, ₹647.04 lakh in Jaisalmer, ₹290.73 lakh in Jalore, ₹82.11 lakh in Sawai Madhopur, ₹249.95 lakh in Tonk, ₹885.34 lakh in Ajmer, ₹177.17 lakh in Alwar, ₹402.41 lakh in Baran, ₹42.58 lakh in Bharatpur, ₹1127.94 lakh in Bikaner, ₹235.19 lakh in Bundi, ₹1090.91 lakh in Churu, ₹186.45 lakh in Dausa, ₹60.61 lakh in Dholpur, ₹335.99 lakh in Hanumangarh, ₹188.10 lakh in Jaipur, ₹42.90 lakh in Jhunjhunu, ₹1121.18 lakh in Jodhpur, ₹497.55 lakh in Kota, ₹424.40 lakh in Nagaur, ₹295.26 lakh in Pali, ₹313.54 lakh in Pratapgarh, ₹277.03 lakh in Rajsamand, ₹74.03 lakh in Sikar, and ₹83.39 lakh in Sri Ganganagar. Thus, according to the figures released on Tuesday, the total pending payment for MGNREGA labourers in the state is ₹159 crore 98 lakh 16 thousand.