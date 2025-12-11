11 December 2025,

Thursday

Economic Distress: Millions of Rajasthan MGNREGA Workers Await Four Months’ Pay, ₹159 Crore Outstanding

Millions of labourers working under the MGNREGA scheme have not received wages for four months. Payments amounting to approximately ₹160 crore are pending for these labourers in Rajasthan.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bhilwara

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

manrega women

File Photo- Patrika

Mgnrega Yojana Rajasthan: Millions of labourers toiling under the MGNREGA scheme in Rajasthan's rural areas have not received their wages for four months. In the state, the payment of ₹159.98 crore and ₹1239.32 lakh in Bhilwara remains pending. This has led to a precarious economic situation for the labourers.

Provision for Payment to Labourers within Fifteen Days

Labourers working on MGNREGA projects across the state have not received their wages for approximately four months. However, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, there is a provision for payment to labourers within fifteen days. Within 8 days of the muster roll completion, the paperwork should be done, and within the next 7 days, the amount should reach their accounts.

‘Not even enough money left for mobile recharge’

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Rural Development, payments amounting to ₹1687.20 crore are pending nationwide. Bardichand, who works under MGNREGA in the Suwana area, stated that he has not received his wages for about four months. He added that he doesn't even have enough money left for mobile recharge. Mangilal Jat from the Kareda area said that he hasn't received wages for the past four months and has had to borrow money to manage his expenses.

Rajasthan: Outstanding Amount in Each District

The pending payments for labourers working under MGNREGA are ₹1239.32 lakh in Bhilwara district, ₹2192.51 lakh in Banswara district, ₹781.52 lakh in Dungarpur, ₹197.75 lakh in Jhalawar, ₹245.08 lakh in Karauli, ₹288.27 lakh in Sirohi, ₹1154.25 lakh in Udaipur, ₹595.74 lakh in Barmer, ₹172.11 lakh in Chittorgarh, ₹647.04 lakh in Jaisalmer, ₹290.73 lakh in Jalore, ₹82.11 lakh in Sawai Madhopur, ₹249.95 lakh in Tonk, ₹885.34 lakh in Ajmer, ₹177.17 lakh in Alwar, ₹402.41 lakh in Baran, ₹42.58 lakh in Bharatpur, ₹1127.94 lakh in Bikaner, ₹235.19 lakh in Bundi, ₹1090.91 lakh in Churu, ₹186.45 lakh in Dausa, ₹60.61 lakh in Dholpur, ₹335.99 lakh in Hanumangarh, ₹188.10 lakh in Jaipur, ₹42.90 lakh in Jhunjhunu, ₹1121.18 lakh in Jodhpur, ₹497.55 lakh in Kota, ₹424.40 lakh in Nagaur, ₹295.26 lakh in Pali, ₹313.54 lakh in Pratapgarh, ₹277.03 lakh in Rajsamand, ₹74.03 lakh in Sikar, and ₹83.39 lakh in Sri Ganganagar. Thus, according to the figures released on Tuesday, the total pending payment for MGNREGA labourers in the state is ₹159 crore 98 lakh 16 thousand.

















































































































































































Sr. No.DistrictOutstanding Amount (Lakh ₹)
1Bhilwara1239.32
2Banswara2192.51
3Dungarpur781.52
4Jhalawar197.75
5Karauli245.08
6Sirohi288.27
7Udaipur1154.25
8Barmer595.74
9Chittorgarh172.11
10Jaisalmer647.04
11Jalore290.73
12Sawai Madhopur82.11
13Tonk249.95
14Ajmer885.34
15Alwar177.17
16Baran402.41
17Bharatpur42.58
18Bikaner1127.94
19Bundi235.19
20Churu1090.91
21Dausa186.45
22Dholpur60.61
23Hanumangarh335.99
24Jaipur188.10
25Jhunjhunu42.90
26Jodhpur1121.18
27Kota497.55
28Nagaur424.40
29Pali295.26
30Pratapgarh313.54
31Rajsamand277.03
32Sikar74.03
33Sri Ganganagar83.39

MGNREGA Labourers Now Working as Farm Labourers

Due to pending wages under MGNREGA, labourers have now started working as farm labourers. Rabi crops have been sown in many parts of the state. In many places, labourers are being diverted to farms due to the demand for agricultural work. In Chittorgarh district, a total of 7629 labourers are currently working on MGNREGA projects.

What They Say

The online data for payments in Bhilwara district has been prepared and sent to the headquarters. As per discussions with the Jaipur headquarters, the payment will be credited to the labourers' accounts within a day or two.

Chandrabhan Singh Bhati, CEO, District Council, Bhilwara

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 03:38 pm

