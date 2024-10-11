Akhilesh should break alliance with parties that Jai Prakash spoke against: BJP’s Shazia Ilmi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi said on Friday that Yadav should break his alliance with parties that Jai Prakash Narayan spoke against if he wants to give a tribute. Speaking to ANI, Ilmi said “If he really wants to give an honest tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan, then he should break his alliance with the parties against which Jai Prakash raised his voice during the Emergency and went to jail. He should stop his drama. Even he is aware that there are other ways to pay respect. Akhilesh Yadav should refrain from such political stunts. He should remember that it was Vajpayee’s government who awarded Jai Prakash Narayan..”

Further, speaking on the Haryana election results, Ilmi said that Rahul Gandhi’s shop of hatred has been sealed because people have understood his reality. “Rahul Gandhi’s shop of hatred has been sealed. The people have understood his reality and have rejected him. People are dealing with it be it any state- Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal. If they have formed their fact-finding committee, they should keep a mirror in front of themselves and reflect on their mistakes. Unfortunately, questions are being raised on EVMs. If they feel that EVMs are full of errors, then they should first resign from the Himachal, Telangana and Karnataka governments. If BJP’s win is a fraud, so is Congress’s win,” she said.

Ilami also spoke on Atishi’s ‘ Operation Lotus’ and said that the party was a deceiver.

“Atishi looks like a deceiver by face. She kept talking about ‘operation lotus’ but couldn’t prove it. Aam Aadmi Party came to power only for residence, security and looting cars and how they stabbed Anna Hazare. Now, they don’t want PWD’s inspection of the residence which usually happens whether it is the PM’s residence or anyone, keys go to the PWD and proper inspection takes place. AAP is no special. Their government is only to loot and scam the people,” Ilami said.

(ANI)