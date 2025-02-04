Delhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi’s Entry Could Disrupt the Game

scriptDelhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi’s Entry Could Disrupt the Game | Delhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi&#39;s Entry Could Disrupt the Game | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Elections: While the last two elections were largely a contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress party’s efforts this time around are likely to make several seats three-cornered contests.

BharatFeb 04, 2025 / 11:02 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Elections: Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Monday evening. On the final day, the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put in their full effort. Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Jangpura, Bijwasan, and Dwarka, soliciting votes for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow in Kalkaji, while Priyanka Gandhi campaigned door-to-door in Kasturba Nagar and Gupura. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also sought votes for his party in Kalkaji and Chhatarpur Assembly constituencies. Voting will take place on Wednesday.

Three-Cornered Contests on Several Seats, AAP Faces Stiff Challenge

The last two elections were confined to a contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, but this time, with Congress putting in a strong effort, several seats are likely to witness three-cornered contests. Since seats in Delhi average 1.5 to 2 lakh votes, a three-cornered contest increases the possibility of a close fight. The Aam Aadmi Party, which won overwhelmingly in the previous two elections, is facing a tough challenge this time.

Close Contests on Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Atishi’s Seats

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal is facing a tough challenge from BJP’s Pravesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency. If a three-cornered contest materialises here, Kejriwal, who won by over 21,000 votes last time, might find his seat difficult to retain. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi is facing strong competition from BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. A three-cornered contest is also likely here. Manish Sisodia, who shifted to Jangpura, does not have an easy path. He is facing stiff competition from BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.

Owaisi’s Entry Could Change the Game

A different equation is visible in two constituencies affected by the 2020 Delhi riots – Mustafabad and Okhla. The entry of Owaisi’s party, AIMIM, has made AAP and Congress apprehensive about vote splitting. In Okhla, AAP’s Amanatullah is facing a tough challenge not only from BJP and Congress but also from AIMIM candidate Shifa Ur Rehman, and similarly in Mustafabad from Tahir Hussain.

