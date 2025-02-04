Delhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi’s Entry Could Disrupt the Game

Three-Cornered Contests on Several Seats, AAP Faces Stiff Challenge The last two elections were confined to a contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, but this time, with Congress putting in a strong effort, several seats are likely to witness three-cornered contests. Since seats in Delhi average 1.5 to 2 lakh votes, a three-cornered contest increases the possibility of a close fight. The Aam Aadmi Party, which won overwhelmingly in the previous two elections, is facing a tough challenge this time.

Close Contests on Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Atishi’s Seats Former CM Arvind Kejriwal is facing a tough challenge from BJP’s Pravesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency. If a three-cornered contest materialises here, Kejriwal, who won by over 21,000 votes last time, might find his seat difficult to retain. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi is facing strong competition from BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. A three-cornered contest is also likely here. Manish Sisodia, who shifted to Jangpura, does not have an easy path. He is facing stiff competition from BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.