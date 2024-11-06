Donald Trump: Majority is near, Trump will make a comeback to the White House

Trump’s Supporters are Celebrating According to a report by the Associated Press, Trump’s supporters have gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and are celebrating. They are rejecting the policies of the Biden administration and supporting Trump’s policies. Meanwhile, Trump himself is watching the election results from his home in Florida. According to a CNN report, Trump’s campaign is now full of hope. Trump’s Convention Center is chanting slogans in his favor.

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has won in New York, Illinois, and several other states. She has also won 10 seats in Colorado. According to an AP report, Harris has also won in the Columbia district.

In Which States Are Trump and Harris Winning? According to trends, Donald Trump has won in 24 states, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Dakota, Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and others.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris has won in 15 states, including Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, and others. However, voting is still going on in many states, and these numbers may change after the counting of votes.