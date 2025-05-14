Bomb Threat at Rajasthan's Pratapgarh Mini-Secretariat

Following the threatening email received at 12:30 pm today, chaos erupted at the secretariat complex. The police immediately evacuated the premises. Senior police officials are present on the scene, conducting a thorough search of the complex.

Additional District Collector Monitoring Operations Additional District Collector, Vijyesh Pandya, is personally monitoring the operation. Ambulances, fire engines, and disaster management teams have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances. NSG and Bomb Disposal Squad on Alert Security agencies are investigating the matter as a potential terrorist plot and are working with the cyber cell to identify the sender. The NSG (National Security Guard) and bomb disposal squad have been put on high alert.