Raipur

Chhattisgarh Accident: Minor Killed, One Injured as Pickup Van Overturns

A minor boy died on the spot when a pickup van carrying villagers overturned on Sabag Road.

RaipurMar 04, 2025 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Accident News: A tragic accident occurred in Kusmi, Chhattisgarh, when a pickup truck carrying villagers overturned on the Sabag Road near Saraidiha village, resulting in the immediate death of a minor boy. Several other villagers sustained serious injuries. The injured were transported to Kusmi Hospital via private vehicles and Sanjeevani ambulance, where they are currently receiving treatment.

CG Accident News: Understanding the Incident

According to reports, a pickup truck (JH 03 AJ 8768) carrying wedding guests from Balapani, Kudag village in the Samari Path area, was heading towards Bata Gram Panchayat. More wedding guests were to board the vehicle from there to travel to other villages. However, as the pickup truck proceeded past Bata school towards the Barkona Ghat slope, its brakes failed. The vehicle became uncontrollable and overturned into a ditch-like field.
In this accident, Virendra Nageshia, son of Devar, aged 17, died instantly after being crushed under the vehicle. Three others sustained serious injuries. The injured were admitted to Kusmi hospital using Sanjeevani ambulance, private vehicles, and an ambulance from Hindalco company, where they are undergoing treatment. The injured include Rameshwar Nageshia (Rameshwar Nageshia), aged 24, Guli Nageshia, aged 12, and Vikas Nageshia.

