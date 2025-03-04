Chhattisgarh Accident: Minor Killed, One Injured as Pickup Van Overturns

CG Accident News: Understanding the Incident According to reports, a pickup truck (JH 03 AJ 8768) carrying wedding guests from Balapani, Kudag village in the Samari Path area, was heading towards Bata Gram Panchayat. More wedding guests were to board the vehicle from there to travel to other villages. However, as the pickup truck proceeded past Bata school towards the Barkona Ghat slope, its brakes failed. The vehicle became uncontrollable and overturned into a ditch-like field.

In this accident, Virendra Nageshia, son of Devar, aged 17, died instantly after being crushed under the vehicle. Three others sustained serious injuries. The injured were admitted to Kusmi hospital using Sanjeevani ambulance, private vehicles, and an ambulance from Hindalco company, where they are undergoing treatment. The injured include Rameshwar Nageshia (Rameshwar Nageshia), aged 24, Guli Nageshia, aged 12, and Vikas Nageshia.