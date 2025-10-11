MP to Delhi-Mumbai in just 10 hours: Expressway to be built for ₹2080 crore

Ujjain Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction: Following the cancellation of the tender for the construction of the Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway as a controlled highway, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has once again issued a tender worth ₹2418.46 crore for the construction of this 102-kilometre highway. The last date to submit bids was July 24. The new tenders were issued on June 20 and opened in September. LLC Volgdorstroy Company has secured the tender to build the highway for ₹2080 crore. The work is to be completed in 2 years.