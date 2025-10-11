Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Ratlam

MP to Delhi-Mumbai in just 10 hours: Expressway to be built for ₹2080 crore

Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction path has been cleared. LLC Volgodorstroy Company will build the 98.73 km long highway for ₹2080 crore.

2 min read

Ratlam

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction tender 2080 crore mp news

Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction tender worth ₹2,080 crore. (Photo: social media)

Ujjain Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction: Following the cancellation of the tender for the construction of the Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway as a controlled highway, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has once again issued a tender worth ₹2418.46 crore for the construction of this 102-kilometre highway. The last date to submit bids was July 24. The new tenders were issued on June 20 and opened in September. LLC Volgdorstroy Company has secured the tender to build the highway for ₹2080 crore. The work is to be completed in 2 years.

Expressway to be ready by Simhastha 2028

Under this project, 40 percent of the amount will be provided by the state government, and the contractor will bear 60 percent of the expenses. Once completed, this highway will reduce the travel time between Ujjain and Mumbai or Delhi to just 10 hours. The Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Access Controlled Highway is slated for completion before Simhastha 2028.

Previously, a 102.80 km long Ujjain-Jaora four-lane project was approved, which was to be built as a Greenfield Access Controlled Highway. At that time, there was significant opposition in the urban areas, with a struggle committee staging a protest for three consecutive months. Now, it will be constructed on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

7 large and 26 small bridges to be built on the highway

The highway will feature 7 large bridges, 26 small bridges, 270 culverts, five flyovers, and two railway overbridges. This route will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near village Bhutheda, close to Jaora. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has once again issued tenders for this work. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Ujjain Road will converge here. The Greenfield Expressway will reduce the travel time to 10 hours. After the construction of this highway, the journey from Ujjain to Delhi or Mumbai can be completed in 10 hours.

Land acquisition in villages around Ujjain began in September 2024, with a target to complete it by March 2025. However, the work was halted due to opposition from farmers regarding land compensation or the road design, and also due to technical reasons. Therefore, a fresh tender has been issued for this route, and the company that has won it is required to complete the work within 2 years. (mp news)

Highway to pass through over 51 villages

This Greenfield Expressway will traverse through 12 villages in Jaora tehsil and extend to Ujjain, passing through a total of 51 villages. This includes 30 villages from Nagda, Khachrod, and Unhel tehsils. Twelve villages from Jaora tehsil, including Dodiyana and Laliyan, are part of this project. Other villages included are from different tehsils such as Nibodiya Khurd, Pansalod, Bhatisuda, Akya Nareek, Jhirniya, Pipliya Dabi, Lasudiya Chuvand, Pipliya Shish, Nawada, Kundala, Nagjhari, Bhatkhedi, Banjari, Dumani, Meen, Ghinoda, among others.

Fact File

  • Location: Madhya Pradesh
  • Length: 98.73 km project
  • Type: Greenfield highway, to be four-laned
  • Tender awarded to: LLC Volgdorstroy
  • Amount: ₹2080 crore
  • Work completion: Within 2 years
  • Maintenance: 15 years of maintenance after work completion

Tender opened - MPRDC

The tender for the Greenfield Expressway has been opened, and the company that has secured it will soon prepare the drawings and designs to commence the work. - Vijay Singh, MPRDC

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 02:06 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ratlam / MP to Delhi-Mumbai in just 10 hours: Expressway to be built for ₹2080 crore

Big News

View All

Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Pakistani Flags Found in Biscuit Packets, Family Stunned; Police in Three States Search for Network

MP News
Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1100 Crore Railway Line to Open in December, Creating Jobs

ratlam-neemuch railway line doubling and electrification mp news
Ratlam

Kedarnath Yatra 2025 Suspended: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rain

Kedarnath Yatra 2025
National News

Maps ready for 64 MP colonies, decision likely soon on 50

64 unauthorized colonies map prepared mp news
News Bulletin

Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.