MP to Delhi-Mumbai in just 10 hours: Expressway to be built for ₹2080 crore

Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction tender worth ₹2,080 crore. (Photo: social media)
Ujjain Jaora Greenfield Expressway construction: Following the cancellation of the tender for the construction of the Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Expressway as a controlled highway, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has once again issued a tender worth ₹2418.46 crore for the construction of this 102-kilometre highway. The last date to submit bids was July 24. The new tenders were issued on June 20 and opened in September. LLC Volgdorstroy Company has secured the tender to build the highway for ₹2080 crore. The work is to be completed in 2 years.
Under this project, 40 percent of the amount will be provided by the state government, and the contractor will bear 60 percent of the expenses. Once completed, this highway will reduce the travel time between Ujjain and Mumbai or Delhi to just 10 hours. The Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Access Controlled Highway is slated for completion before Simhastha 2028.
Previously, a 102.80 km long Ujjain-Jaora four-lane project was approved, which was to be built as a Greenfield Access Controlled Highway. At that time, there was significant opposition in the urban areas, with a struggle committee staging a protest for three consecutive months. Now, it will be constructed on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
The highway will feature 7 large bridges, 26 small bridges, 270 culverts, five flyovers, and two railway overbridges. This route will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near village Bhutheda, close to Jaora. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has once again issued tenders for this work. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Ujjain Road will converge here. The Greenfield Expressway will reduce the travel time to 10 hours. After the construction of this highway, the journey from Ujjain to Delhi or Mumbai can be completed in 10 hours.
Land acquisition in villages around Ujjain began in September 2024, with a target to complete it by March 2025. However, the work was halted due to opposition from farmers regarding land compensation or the road design, and also due to technical reasons. Therefore, a fresh tender has been issued for this route, and the company that has won it is required to complete the work within 2 years. (mp news)
This Greenfield Expressway will traverse through 12 villages in Jaora tehsil and extend to Ujjain, passing through a total of 51 villages. This includes 30 villages from Nagda, Khachrod, and Unhel tehsils. Twelve villages from Jaora tehsil, including Dodiyana and Laliyan, are part of this project. Other villages included are from different tehsils such as Nibodiya Khurd, Pansalod, Bhatisuda, Akya Nareek, Jhirniya, Pipliya Dabi, Lasudiya Chuvand, Pipliya Shish, Nawada, Kundala, Nagjhari, Bhatkhedi, Banjari, Dumani, Meen, Ghinoda, among others.
The tender for the Greenfield Expressway has been opened, and the company that has secured it will soon prepare the drawings and designs to commence the work. - Vijay Singh, MPRDC
