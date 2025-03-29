scriptBihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10th results at noon today.

BharatMar 29, 2025 / 10:27 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Today
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10th results today at noon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official BSEB website, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Examination held between 17 February and 25 February

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the matriculation (class 10) results on 29 March. The results will be released at 12 pm today. Announcing the date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10 results, Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that the state’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar will declare the results at 12 pm on 29 March. Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Education Department, S. Siddharth, will also be present during the result announcement. The examination was held between 17 February and 25 February.

Last year’s result release date

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 result was released on 31 March 2024. The examination was held between 15 and 23 February. Last year’s overall pass percentage was 82.91 percent. A total of 4,52,302 students secured first division, while 5,24,965 and 3,80,732 students secured second and third division respectively.

News / Education News / Results / Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Special

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

in 3 hours

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

World

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

in 3 hours

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

Crime

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

in 3 hours

BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

Political

BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

in 3 hours

Latest Results

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

Education News

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

1 week ago

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

Results

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

1 week ago

IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

Results

IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

2 weeks ago

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

Results

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

1 month ago

Trending Education News News

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

रिजल्‍ट्स

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

in 4 hours

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

शिक्षा

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

20 hours ago

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

परीक्षा

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

21 hours ago

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

शिक्षा

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

22 hours ago

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

शिक्षा

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.