Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

Examination held between 17 February and 25 February The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the matriculation (class 10) results on 29 March. The results will be released at 12 pm today. Announcing the date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10 results, Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that the state’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar will declare the results at 12 pm on 29 March. Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Education Department, S. Siddharth, will also be present during the result announcement. The examination was held between 17 February and 25 February.

Last year’s result release date Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 result was released on 31 March 2024. The examination was held between 15 and 23 February. Last year’s overall pass percentage was 82.91 percent. A total of 4,52,302 students secured first division, while 5,24,965 and 3,80,732 students secured second and third division respectively.