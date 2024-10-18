script‘Bye-Bye, I’m Leaving’: Police Rush to Save Boy After Social Media Post | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Bye-Bye, I’m Leaving’: Police Rush to Save Boy After Social Media Post

A young man, disappointed in love, posted a suicide note on social media along with a video. Fortunately, the district police’s social media cell team read the post and reached him in time.

AjmerOct 18, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

A young man, disappointed in love, posted a suicide note on social media along with a video. Fortunately, the district police’s social media cell team read the post and reached him in time. After reading the post, the police officer, along with the cyber cell, Alwar Gate, and Adarsh Nagar police, reached the young man’s home, where he was found in his room. The police counselled the young man and his family, preventing him from committing suicide.
The in-charge of the police station, Shyam Singh, said that on October 17, at around 1:45 am, a video was uploaded on social media, in which the young man had written a suicide note. In the video, a fan was seen hanging from the ceiling. The police’s social media monitoring team investigated and found that Sahil had posted the video on his social media account. The video stated, “Goodbye to whoever I have hurt, sorry. I won’t be seen again, forgive me, Papa-Mummy.”
Based on the team’s information, the duty officer, Inspector Roshan Lal Samariya, took action. He, along with the cyber cell, Alwar Gate, and Adarsh Nagar police, traced the young man’s mobile number and reached his home. The police found 18-year-old Sahil in his room and counselled him, preventing him from committing suicide.
The police team counselled Sahil and his family, advising them to talk to each other and address the problems they were facing. The team included Inspector Roshan Lal, Head Constable Subhash Chand from Alwar Gate police station, Head Constable Ritesh Kumar from Adarsh Nagar police station, and Constables Sunil and Vinod.

‘Parents should talk to their children’

The police team advised Sahil and his parents to talk to each other and address the problems they were facing. The team suggested that family members should have open conversations with their children, listen to their problems, and find solutions. The team included Inspector Roshan Lal, Head Constable Subhash Chand from Alwar Gate police station, Head Constable Ritesh Kumar from Adarsh Nagar police station, and Constables Sunil and Vinod.

