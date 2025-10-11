Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Good News: Amount to be Directly Deposited into Students' Accounts, Budget of ₹3,07,97,640 Approved for 44,408 Children in Rajasthan

A budget of ₹3,07,97,640 has been approved for 44,408 children in the district for the academic session 2025-26.

less than 1 minute read

Jhalawar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

CM Bhajanlal Sharma. (Photo: Patrika)

Students studying in classes 1 to 8 in government schools will now receive ₹600 for uniforms instead of ₹800. As per the new order, students from the General and OBC categories have been excluded from this scheme. Only students from SC, ST, and BPL categories will be eligible to benefit from this scheme.

A budget of ₹3,07,97,640 has been approved for 44,408 children in the district for the academic session 2025-26. The scheme has now seen a reduction in the free uniform amount provided to students in government schools. Each eligible student will receive ₹200 less for uniforms.

Disqualified if Janadhar Not Verified

The scheme's amount will be directly transferred to the students' accounts via DBT. Schools where students' Janadhar is not uploaded on the Shala Darpan portal will not receive this amount. Currently, about 28 per cent of students in the district have not had their Janadhar verified. In such a scenario, if any student is deprived, the responsibility will lie with the concerned head of the institution and the CBEEO.

This year, girls from class 1 to 8 and students from SC, ST, and BPL categories will be directly provided ₹600 via DBT instead of uniform cloth. Previously, all students were given uniform cloth and ₹200 for stitching.

Kalyanmal Verma, Additional District Project Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Jhalawar, stated that orders have been issued to transfer the amount for students of classes 1 to 8 from the SC, ST, and BPL categories to their accounts via DBT. Bills have been generated, and the amount will be transferred after receiving instructions from higher authorities.

