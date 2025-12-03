Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

RIICO Approves 3 Projects in Rajasthan, Including ₹162 Crore Defence Plant and ₹100 Crore Recycling Unit

To accelerate industrial development in Rajasthan, RIICO has approved 3 important projects, including defence manufacturing and solar waste recycling units.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Industrial development in Rajasthan is also being boosted through undeveloped and semi-developed land. RIICO has approved land allocation for two companies in the solar waste recycling and defence manufacturing sectors. This is expected to give new direction to both solar waste disposal and defence production in the state. These MoUs were signed under the Rising Rajasthan Investment Global Summit.

RIICO Managing Director Shivangi Swarnkar informed that undeveloped land has been allotted to Imperial Armoury Pvt. Ltd. in Udaipur Khurd (Kishangarh) for a defence unit. The company will invest ₹162 crore to establish a state-of-the-art defence manufacturing plant. The government is also bringing an Aerospace and Defence Policy.

Furthermore, in Devka village of Barmer district, V-7 Even Infotech Company has been granted approval to set up a solar waste recycling unit on undeveloped land. The company will establish a solar waste scrapping and recycling facility here, with an investment of ₹100 crore in this project.

PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Logistic Terminal Also Approved

Multimodal Terminals Company has been allotted land in the RIICO Industrial Area Parbatsar, Phase II, Kuchaman-Didwana district for the establishment of a PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Logistic Terminal. With an initial investment of approximately ₹50 crore, this project will be in line with Rajasthan's Logistics Policy.

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 10:34 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RIICO Approves 3 Projects in Rajasthan, Including ₹162 Crore Defence Plant and ₹100 Crore Recycling Unit

